Celldweller releases “Respawn,” the second single from his sixth studio album “GOD MODE,” out now on FiXT with an official video and a Klayton quote.

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Industrial rock act Celldweller has released a new single, “Respawn,” out now on FiXT. The track is the second single from Celldweller’s sixth studio album, “GOD MODE,” following the single “Fakebreaker” featuring SWARM and REEBZ.

“Respawn” combines guitars, vocals and Klayton’s industrial production through a metal lens. The lyrics run: “I’ve died a thousand times, but I’m still here. Access has been denied, but I’m still here.”

Gaming culture shapes ‘GOD MODE’

Klayton built “GOD MODE” around gaming and game culture across different eras. “Spending my formative years in the 1980’s, gaming systems like the ATARI 2600 (I had the Sears knockoff) and ColecoVision were important and iconic to me,” he stated. “Those memories sparked the concept for my new album GOD MODE, an album revolving around gaming and game culture across different eras, which makes the concept of my next single ‘Respawn’ self-explanatory. I was inspired to throw elements of metal, industrial and punk-rock into a blender to see what would spawn. Lyrically it’s a reminder to myself that even when things seem dire, hopeless, or fatal, I will respawn.”

“Respawn” is available now on all major streaming platforms from FiXT. A “GOD MODE” Season Pass with bonus tracks and early access to upcoming singles is available exclusively through EVEN.

About Celldweller

Celldweller is the primary recording project of Klayton, who also records as Scandroid and produces under Circle of Dust and FreqGen. Klayton founded FiXT as an independent, artist-owned label in 2006 together with James Rhodes. Celldweller’s discography includes the self-titled debut album (2003), “Wish Upon a Blackstar” (2012), “End of an Empire” (2015), “End of an Empire – Chapter 3: Dreams”, “Offworld” (2017) and “Satellites” (2022). Klayton returned with the single “My Disintegration” in 2019, and FiXT’s roster has since grown to include acts such as Scandroid, The Browning and THE DEFECT. “GOD MODE,” Celldweller’s sixth studio album, is now underway, with “Respawn” following the album’s opening single “Fakebreaker.”

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