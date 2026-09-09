Uredda unveils debut album ‘Nüwa Mends the Sky’, shares video for ‘All He Knows’

Uredda, the project of Thighpaulsandra and Zu’s Massimo Pupillo, releases “All He Knows” ahead of the December 4 album “Nüwa Mends the Sky”.

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Uredda, a new Italian-based project built around members of Zu and Coil/Spiritualized veteran Thighpaulsandra, has released “All He Knows” as the first single from its debut album, “Nüwa Mends the Sky”. The album is due December 4 via House of Mythology on black and clear vinyl LP, CD digipak and digital formats. The single arrives with an official music video.

Uredda brings together Thighpaulsandra (vocals, synthesizers, piano, organ, mellotron), Mariagiulia Degli Amori (vocals, percussion, electronics), Bruno Germano (guitars, vocals), Paolo Mongardi (drums, percussion, vocals) and Massimo Pupillo (bass, vocals). Pupillo and Mongardi are also members of the Roman instrumental trio Zu, while Thighpaulsandra previously played in Coil and Spiritualized. The band’s sound mixes electronics, new wave, post-punk, krautrock and drone.

‘Nüwa Mends the Sky’ due December 4 via House of Mythology

“Nüwa Mends the Sky” holds five tracks: “All He Knows,” “Dress To The Right,” “Blonde Charger,” “Tāne Obelisk” and “From the Ivy Bowl.” Uredda’s own Bandcamp listing and label coverage of the announcement both describe this as the album’s complete tracklist.

The official video for “All He Knows” was uploaded to House of Mythology’s YouTube channel. It can be watched below.

<a href="https://uredda.bandcamp.com/album/n-wa-mends-the-sky" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Nüwa Mends the Sky by Uredda</a>

Speaking about the release of “All He Knows,” Pupillo stated: “All I know is that a world on the precipice has a desperate need for beauty. Not a shallow and only cosmetic glamour, but real beauty – one that incorporates and transforms our deepest anxieties and fears. The diamond is born in the lotus, but the lotus is born from the mud.”

“Nüwa Mends the Sky” can be pre-ordered through the House of Mythology store.

About Uredda

Uredda formed in Italy in 2026 out of an unplanned studio session. Thighpaulsandra had traveled to the country for a solo performance when Massimo Pupillo and Paolo Mongardi, working on new material at guitarist Bruno Germano’s studio, invited him to join them. Mariagiulia Degli Amori completed the lineup, and the resulting sessions became “Nüwa Mends the Sky” without prior rehearsal or a fixed plan for a band.

Thighpaulsandra, born Timothy Lewis, began working with Julian Cope’s touring band in the late 1980s before joining Spiritualized in 1997, where he stayed until 2008 and appeared on releases including “Let It Come Down” and “Amazing Grace.” In 1998 he joined Coil, performing on “Astral Disaster” and both volumes of “Musick to Play in the Dark” alongside Peter Christopherson and John Balance. He also records with Pupillo in the duo URUK, which has released two albums since 2017.

Pupillo and Mongardi play together in Zu, the Rome-founded instrumental trio formed in 1997 that also includes Luca Mai on baritone saxophone; Mongardi joined Zu’s lineup in 2011. The name Uredda comes from the “Caso Amicizia” (“Friendship Case”), an Italian account of alleged contact between humans and beings known as W56 in Abruzzo between 1956 and the late 1970s, in which “Uredda” denoted the vital energy of love and friendship.

With “All He Knows” out now and “Nüwa Mends the Sky” set for December 4, Uredda’s debut marks the first joint release from this Zu-Thighpaulsandra lineup.

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