David Granström shares ‘A Shadow Cast’ ahead of ‘Echoes of Impermanence’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swedish composer David Granström has released the single “A Shadow Cast”, the opening track from his new album “Echoes of Impermanence,” due November 6 on XKatedral as a CD and digital release.

“Echoes of Impermanence” is Granström’s fourth full-length, following “Ephemeris” (2016) and “A Distant Color, Secluded” (2019) on XKatedral, and “Empty Room” on Hallow Ground. The album marks a shift in his sound: the electric guitar enters his previously hermetic, minimalist compositions built from long-duration digital synthesis, pushing a riff-driven character to the surface that had stayed submerged in his earlier work.

Granström recorded the album at Elektronmusikstudion EMS and in his own studio, with help from Mats Erlandsson, who also mastered the record. Long-time collaborator and XKatedral co-founder Maria W Horn guests on Hurdy-Gurdy on the title track, “Echoes of Impermanence.” Granström plays guitar, synthesizers, zither and drums throughout. All guitars were recorded by Erlandsson at EMS except on “Ossarium,” and the closing track, “A Light Radiates Into Tomorrow,” was originally commissioned by Fylkingen. Photography for the release is by Aron Mattsson, with sleeve design by Stephen O’Malley.

The tracklist for “Echoes of Impermanence” runs:

A Shadow Cast

Echoes of Impermanence

Ossarium

To Fade Away

Draped Urn

A Light Radiates Into Tomorrow

<a href="https://davidgranstrom.bandcamp.com/track/a-shadow-cast" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A Shadow Cast by David Granström</a>

About David Granström

David Granström is a composer and musician from Umeå, in the north of Sweden, a city with a stronghold of extreme musical expression. He grew up playing guitar in a metal band and began composing within that context, work that evolved into solo projects once he gained access to studio facilities next to his rehearsal space. Granström found his own musical voice in electroacoustic composition, applying his programming background to build sound and form governed by algorithmic processes, resulting in music defined by harmonic simplicity paired with spatiotextural complexity, mixing synthetic and acoustic sources with strict digital synthesis techniques.

He released his debut album, “Ephemeris,” on XKatedral in October 2016, followed by “A Distant Color, Secluded” on the same label in November 2019, an edition of 300 built from four interrelated pieces. “Empty Room,” recorded between 2019 and 2020, followed on the Hallow Ground label in 2021. Granström also appears on “XKatedral Anthology Series III,” the label’s double-vinyl tenth-anniversary compilation released in May 2026 alongside label figures including Kali Malone, Maria W Horn, Jessica Ekomane and Stephen O’Malley. “Echoes of Impermanence,” out November 6, continues that run and adds the electric guitar to his compositional language for the first time.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com