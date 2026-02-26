Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

SΛRIN is one of Emad Dabiri’s musical projects. You might also know this Berlin-based artist from his involvement with General Dynamics, Konkurs, and Human Performance, among others, as well as from running X-IMG, where he releases most of his productions. After an impressive string of EPs, he now returns with his first new album in seven years.

SΛRIN stands first and foremost for impeccable production, delivering powerful sounds with a distinctive vintage, analog texture, driven by pounding kicks that instantly transport you to a club atmosphere. The dark aura hovering over the tracks lends them a retro feel, reminiscent of the glory days of the ’90s—yet with a modern edge. Haunting vocals and carefully chosen samples add even more intensity and depth. The tracklist contains no filler; instead, it offers several absolute standouts.

“Searching Hell” builds an imaginary bridge between retro Dark-EBM and contemporary production techniques. (Rating:8½).

Watch the clip “Look At Me:

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

