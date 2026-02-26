Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Ft. Lauderdale-based dark synthpop artist Miss FD just released the “Moments of Love” video, a new clip for the song taken from her 2025 4-track EP “Euphoria,” issued via Quantum Release Records. The video, directed by music video director Vicente Cordero, features Miss FD in a secret-garden setting and follows her through a garden toward a cup filled with liquid light. Thematically it is about energy, gratitude and emotional openness.

This is the second collaboration between Miss FD and Cordero, who previously worked together on the cyber-industrial video for “Waves of Time,” also from “Euphoria.”

About Miss FD ‘Moments of Love’ and the EP ‘Euphoria’

“Moments of Love” was written, produced and performed by Miss FD and originated from a 2022 meditation session in which Miss FD envisaged walking into a secret garden and encountering a cup of liquid light at its centre. Describing that experience, she explains: “In 2022, I meditated on what direction to move forward with for my next project,” says Miss FD. “The vision I received in my meditation was walking into a secret garden, in which a cup, filled with liquid light, was waiting for me at the center of the garden. I reached for the cup and drank from it, until I was overflowing with light and energy. The trees and plants around me shimmered with glowing light, and I felt the energy within me abundant with love and gratitude. This meditation session inspired the song ‘Moments of Love’, the first song I wrote and produced for my 4-song EP Euphoria.”

About Miss FD

Miss FD is a Ft. Lauderdale-based underground dark electronic music artist, singer, songwriter, producer and performer. Her work blends darkwave, cyberpunk, industrial and dark synthpop.

Over the years, MISS FD has performed live alongside acts such as Ultra Sunn, Lords of Acid, Covenant, Diary of Dreams, Mentallo and the Fixer, Bestial Mouths, Praga Khan, De/Vision, 16 Volt, Chemlab and Electronic Substance Abuse (ESA), among others.

Formed in 2009, her albums include “Monsters in the Industry” (2010), “Love Never Dies” (2011), “Comfort for the Desolate” (2013) and “Transcendence (2018)”. In addition to her albums, Miss FD has released numerous singles and EPs, often collaborating with artist Vulture Culture on tracks like “Ashes of Stars” (2018), “Spitfire” (2019), and “Faster Than Light” (2020).

Her recent material was released via a string of EPs and singles. In 2021 she released the three-song EP “Adore,” followed by the single “Your Core,” both of which introduced more futuristic and cyberpunk-leaning production elements. In 2022 she issued the three-song dark pop EP “As Above, So Below,” inspired by the ancient site of Göbekli Tepe, and followed it with the cyberpunk single “Menticide” later that year.

Miss FD continued in 2023 with the cyber-industrial single “Distractions,” and in 2024 with the singles “Syndicated” and “Curse Breaker.” Her most recent release is “Euphoria,” a four-song electro-industrial EP released in 2025, now followed by the videos for “Waves of Time” and “Moments of Love.”

About music video director Vicente Cordero

Vicente Cordero is a feature film and music video director and editor. He has directed over one hundred music videos for artists across metal, rock and dark alternative genres, including Cradle of Filth, Kat Von D, Ministry, Jinjer, DevilDriver, The 69 Eyes, Suicide Silence, Black Veil Brides, Nita Strauss, Filter, In Flames, David Hasselhoff and Stabbing Westward.

Known for a dark, edgy and raw visual approach, Cordero developed an early interest in using video as a primary storytelling medium. His work has been broadcast internationally, including on outlets such as MTV and VH1.

