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German dark electro-pop duo Rotersand released “Merging Oceans / Train” on 16 October 2026 through Metropolis Records in North America and Trisol in the rest of the world. The four-track single is the first in a planned series marking the band’s upcoming 25th anniversary.

The release pairs a remastered 2001 demo recording of “Merging Oceans,” originally issued as an EP in 2003, with three new versions of “Train,” a track from the band’s 2025 album “Don’t Become The Thing You Hated.” “Merging Oceans” was inspired by a newspaper article about a sailor who set out to navigate every ocean aboard an old wooden ship. “Train” draws on a recurring nightmare vocalist Rascal Nikov had after the early death of his mother, in which he was trapped aboard a train he could not leave. The track’s industrial rhythms reflect that unresolved anxiety.

“Merging Oceans / Train” tracklist:

Merging Oceans (Original Demo Remaster) – 5:11 Train (Extended) – 6:13 Train (Rework – Club) – 5:31 Train (Rework) – 7:15

<a href="https://rotersand.bandcamp.com/album/merging-oceans-train" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Merging Oceans / Train by Rotersand</a>

About Rotersand

Rotersand formed in Hamburg, Germany, in September 2002, founded by Gun and vocalist Rascal Nikov, with electronics producer Krischan Jan-Eric Wesenberg joining shortly afterward. The duo (Nikov on vocals and electronics, Wesenberg on electronics) describes its own sound as “industrial pop,” mixing EBM and futurepop structures with club-driven electro and techno.

The band’s debut EP, “Merging Oceans,” arrived in 2003 alongside the album “Truth Is Fanatic,” both on Dependent Records. The single “Exterminate Annihilate Destroy” and the album “Welcome to Goodbye” followed in 2005, with the “Dare to Live” EP in 2006. Dependent closed at the start of 2007, and Rotersand signed to Trisol in 2008, the same year “I Cry” was released from the album “1023” (2007). “War on Error” and “Random Is Resistance” followed in 2009, and the “Waiting to Be Born” EP in 2010. The band toured Europe with Assemblage 23 and, with Covenant, across Europe and the US, and headlined Infest in 2006.

Rotersand returned in 2014 with the remix collection “Truth Is Fanatic Again” and the new track “Electric Elephant,” then released the single “Torn Realities” and the album “CapitalismTM” in 2016, followed by the single “You Know Nothing” in 2019 and the album “How Do You Feel Today?” in 2020. In 2021, Rotersand reissued “Truth Is Fanatic” and “Welcome to Goodbye”, and the single “Higher Ground” followed in 2023. Rotersand released “Don’t Become The Thing You Hated” on Metropolis Records and Trisol in August 2025, preceded by the singles “Private Firmament” and “Sexiness Of Slow.” “Merging Oceans / Train” opens the band’s run toward its 25th anniversary, with further singles expected to follow.

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