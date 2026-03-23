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Audioglobe just informed us that Dallas post-punk band Rosegarden Funeral Party will get three Young & Cold vinyl reissues: the first vinyl pressing of “The Chopping Block”, a vinyl edition of “Martyr”, and a new repress of “In the Wake of Fire”. Young & Cold will release all three on April 17, 2026. “The Chopping Block” will be out on clear vinyl with white streaks, “Martyr” on black vinyl with red streaks, and “In the Wake of Fire” in red clear with black streaks.

“The Chopping Block” first appeared through Moon Sounds Records in 2018 and holds six tracks: “Blitzkrieg In Holland”, “Follow”, “Ill and Getting Worse”, “Seeing You Here and Now”, “Horror Music” and “Eden“.

“Martyr” was the band’s first full-length release and released via Moon Sounds Records on November 22, 2019, with recording by Carlos Savetman, mixing by David “Z” Rivkin in Hollywood, and mastering by Michael Briggs at Civil Audio in Denton. Its eight tracks are “Fade to Black”, “Mirror’s Image”, “AMC”, “MARTYR”, “Never Coming Home”, “Pills”, “Gaslighting” and “Streetlights”.

“In the Wake of Fire” was released on December 3, 2021. The 13-track running order is “In the Wake of Fire”, “Gates of Heaven”, “Goodbye to the Streetlights”, “Polaroid”, “Chaos”, “Self Analysis”, “Winter Song”, “Black Waters’ Embrace”, “Better Than the Fix”, “Painless”, “Do You Remember Me?”, “Calloused Heart” and “Hymn”.

About Rosegarden Funeral Party

Rosegarden Funeral Party is a Dallas, Texas post-punk band founded and fronted by singer, songwriter and guitarist Leah Lane. Lane started the project in 2017 after Acid Carousel split.

The band’s orginal core line-up consisted of Lane, bassist Wil Farrier and drummer Dylan Stamas. After “The Chopping Block” in 2018 and “Martyr” in late 2019, Rosegarden Funeral Party joined Young & Cold orbit with the five-track EP “At the Stake” in June 2020. That was followed by “In the Wake of Fire” and the covers collection “Take Cover”, both issued in December 2021. “In the Wake of Fire” had Leah Lane on vocals and guitar, Dylan Stamas on drums and sampling, Michael Doty on bass, and Michael Ortega on synth.

“From the Ashes” was the first album with Scott White on bass and Dean Adams on drums.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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