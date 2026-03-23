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Brazilian darkwave/post-punk project Iron State have pushed their song “Doppelgänger” again with a new official video. The track is taken from the self-titled release “Iron State”, which was released March 22, 2026, via Blue Sphere Records.

The band describes “Doppelgänger” as “a deep dive into the duality of the mind.”

You can check the full album below.

About Iron State

Iron State is a Brazilian darkwave project. Its music combines elements of industrial, darkwave, and post-punk, drawing on influences from acts such as Joy Division, Bauhaus, Boy Harsher, and Lebanon Hanover. The debut album and the single “Doppelgänger” mark the project’s first releases.

About Blue Sphere Records

Blue Sphere Records is a new independent label based in Brazil, dedicated to high-end alternative music, darkwave, and psychedelic rock. “Our mission is to act as a specialized boutique for forward-thinking artists, managing a catalogue that values technical precision and metaphysical depth,” says the label. They are currently in their launch phase, focusing on digital presence and “building a global community of underground music lovers.”

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