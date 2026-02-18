Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Electronic duo Rohn-Lederman will release their new album “Volcano” on March 6, 2026 via Les Disques de la Pantoufle, with CD and digital editions available through Bandcamp and pre-orders starting today, February 18, 2026.

“Volcano” is a 12-track album with a running time of 43 minutes. The band presents the record as a pressure-release for listeners “at their boiling point and ready to explode,” describing it as a cathartic response to destructive times. On this album, they move away from the more purely electronic sound of their early work and foreground guitar-driven arrangements while keeping their atmospheric electronic production intact.

The lineup remains the same, and consists of Emileigh Rohn (Chiasm) on vocals and lyrics, and Jean-Marc Lederman (The Weathermen, Ghost & Writer, Jean-Marc Lederman Experience, Lederman / De Meyer, etc.) on music and production.

<a href="https://rohn-lederman.bandcamp.com/album/volcano" rel="noopener">Volcano by Rohn – Lederman</a>

Artwork for “Volcano” was executed by Erica Hinyot, who has worked on multiple Jean-Marc Lederman-related releases.

About Rohn-Lederman

Rohn-Lederman is an electronic duo based around Detroit, Michigan (United States) and Belgium, uniting American vocalist and producer Emileigh Rohn, known for her long-running industrial/darkwave project Chiasm, with Belgian keyboard player and composer Jean-Marc Lederman, recognised for his work with The Weathermen, Front 242, Fad Gadget, The The and other projects.

The collaboration under the name Rohn-Lederman began releasing music in 2021. Their first EP “Watch Out!” appeared in August 2021 via COP International and featured remixes by Leaether Strip, Assemblage 23, Mark Hockings and a Rohn-Lederman rework, offering a hybrid of electropop, industrial and dark electronic.

Later in 2021, Rohn-Lederman released their debut full-length album “Venus Chariot“, issued on CD and digital formats via COP International.

In 2022, the band followed up with “RAGE!“, again on COP International, and a series of EPs and companion releases including material around “All The Things Left For Dead Go Unsaid (aka ‘The River’)” and other tracks.

From 2024 onward, Rohn-Lederman increasingly worked with Les Disques de la Pantoufle, the boutique label founded by Jean-Marc Lederman himself in partnership with COP International. The double album “Black And Bleu” appeared in May 2024 on Les Disques de la Pantoufle as their fourth full-length release, followed in early 2025 by “Steal The Light” (EP) and the album “Forbidden Planet“, which received a limited vinyl edition.

Do also read our interview with Rohn-Lederman to find out more about the band.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)