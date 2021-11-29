Rohn + Lederman – Venus Chariot (Album – COP International)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Indie-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Emileigh Rohn (Chiasm) already sung a song on Jean-Marc Lederman’s last album “Letters To Gods And Fallen Angels”. They now joined arms together for a full length album. The American singer and Belgian musician accomplished fifteen songs.

Content: “Venus Chariot” sounds like the meeting between a heavenly, graceful singer and a true sonic chameleon. Jean-Marc Lederman composed an Electro-Pop composition, which has something pretty catchy and yet accomplished with numerous Experimental passages. The sound treatments are sometimes surprising, mixing refinement and bombast.

+ + + : It feels like Jean-Marc Lederman has written “Venus Chariot” for the voice of Emileigh Rohn. I get the impression the music would have been totally different with another singer. So it creates a true harmony between music and vocals. And Rohn’s fragile and heavenly timbre of voice has something particular, something you can’t totally catch, but Lederman caught it by music. Some passages remind me of Lilly Allen, but in a more Experimental approach. There are several cool songs featured like the EP-title song “Watch Out”, but my favorite one is for sure “Up In Flames” for its catchy side and ping-pong like sequences. “Sunflower” is another attention grabber for its delicacy. “What’d We Find Out” sounds more Indie-driven and is another cool cut. Last, but not least I also recommend “Come Over Here” featuring guitar sounds and male- and female vocals. I’m still perplex to see the sonic canvas of Jean-Marc Lederman who took me once more by surprise.

– – – : Some pieces are maybe missing an extra catchy touch, but I think it was not exactly the intention of this work.

Conclusion: It feels like both protagonists have already worked together for years and I can only encourage them to renew this experience.

Best songs: “Up In Flames”, “Sunflower”, “Watch Out”, “What’d We Find Out”, “Come Over Here”.

Rate: 7½.

Artists: www.facebook.com/emileigh.rohn / www.facebook.com/jeanmarc.lederman

Label: www.facebook.com/copint