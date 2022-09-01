Electropop project Rohn – Lederman to release ‘Rage!’ Album on September 2nd – check a first video
Out on the 2nd of September via COP International is the Rohn – Lederman album…
Behind Rohn – Lederman we find Jean-Marc Lederman (Fad Gadget, The Weathermen, The The, Gene Loves Jezebel, Ghost & Writer + numerous solo records) and Emileigh Rohn (Chiasm) who started this project to bring catchy electropop. More recently, Emileigh Rohn recently also completed an album with John Fryer titled “Missed The Noise”, and since has been working with Jean-Marc Lederman on this project.
Here’s a first preview of the Porno For Pyros track “Pets” by Rohn – Lederma.
