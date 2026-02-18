Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Marilyn Manson has begun teasing his thirteenth studio album “One Assassination Under God – Chapter 2”, the announced follow-up to 2024’s “One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1” on Nuclear Blast, with the new record expected (but not yet confirmed) for 2026.

2026 shows – apparently in support of “One Assassination Under God – Chapter 2” – are already on sale though, with tickets available via MarilynManson.com. On 22 November 2025, one year after the release of “One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1”, Marilyn Manson posted a short update across his social channels saying: “It has been a great year since the release of Chapter One. Be prepared for Chapter Two very soon.”

The current band consists of Marilyn Manson (vocals), Gil Sharone (drums), Piggy D. (bass), Reba Meyers (guitar) and Tim Skold. Guitarist and producer Tyler Bates, who co-wrote and co-produced Chapter 1, stepped away from the band in early 2026, and it might be reasonable to think that Tim Skold might take the available production seat.

For your info, Tim Skold has produced and co-produced his own projects (Skold, Skold vs. KMFDM), as well as releases for KMFDM, Marilyn Manson, and others. On the Marilyn Manson side, he is credited as co-writer, multi-instrumentalist, and co-producer on the 2003 album “The Golden Age of Grotesque” and contributed writing/production work on several later tracks and B-sides.

Since he often takes on hybrid roles like programming, arranging, and production, it’s safe to assume he might indeed have taken on production for the 13th Marilyn Manson album.

About Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson is an American rock band formed in 1989 in Fort Lauderdale by vocalist Brian Hugh Warner (Marilyn Manson) and guitarist Scott Putesky (Daisy Berkowitz). The group first performed and released early demo tapes as Marilyn Manson & the Spooky Kids within the South Florida punk and hardcore scene.

After signing to Nothing Records and Interscope Records in 1993, the band issued its debut studio album “Portrait of an American Family” in 1994. The EP “Smells Like Children” (1995) and the second album “Antichrist Superstar” (1996) pushed the band into international focus, combining industrial rock and metal with shock-theatre imagery.

More albums followed including “Mechanical Animals” (1998), “Holy Wood (In the Shadow of the Valley of Death)” (2000) and “The Golden Age of Grotesque” (2003). Later 2000s releases included “Eat Me, Drink Me” (2007) and “The High End of Low” (2009) and closed the Interscope period

From 2012 on , the band operated through Warner’s imprint Hell, etc. in partnership with labels including Cooking Vinyl and Loma Vista Recordings, releasing “Born Villain” (2012), “The Pale Emperor” (2015) and “Heaven Upside Down” (2017). In 2020, “We Are Chaos” appeared via Loma Vista and Concord and became the band’s eleventh studio album.

Following multiple public abuse allegations from 2021 onwards, the band was dropped by its then-label and management, and police carried out a search at Manson’s home as part of a criminal investigation that ultimately resulted in no charges being filed.

After a period with no new releases, the band confirmed a new recording contract with Nuclear Blast in 2024 and issued “One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1” that November. The album was written and produced by Manson and Tyler Bates, tracked mainly at The Abattoir in Los Angeles and supported by an extensive tour including co-headline dates with Five Finger Death Punch and festival appearances in Europe and North America.

“One Assassination Under God – Chapter 2” is set to become the thirteenth album once released. The current lineup includes Marilyn Manson on vocals, Gil Sharone on drums, Piggy D. on bass, Reba Meyers on guitar and Tim Skold.

