Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out today is the all new EP by Rohn-Lederman, “Steal The Light”. The EP comes with remixes by Stefan Netschio (Beborn Beton), Noemi Aurora, Aiboforcen and the Mexican performance artist and singer Sarmen Almond.

Rohn-Lederman is an electronic project that features the Detroit-based vocalist Emileigh Rohn (Chiasm) along with composer Jean-Marc Lederman (The Weathermen/ Fad Gadget / Front 242 / Ghost & Writer). They debuted with the album “Venus Chariot” in 2021, followed by “RAGE!” in 2022 and a double album entitled “Black And Bleu” in 2024.

<a href="https://rohn-lederman.bandcamp.com/album/steal-the-light-ep">Steal The Light EP by Rohn – Lederman</a>

“Steal The Light” also holds an unreleased track from Rohn-Lederman’s forthcoming full-length album entitled “Forbidden Planet”, set for a digital release on March 4th 2025 along with a limited edition vinyl edition. The new EP “Steal The Light” is available now on all digital and streaming outlets including Bandcamp.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)