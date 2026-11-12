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Barcelona dark synth duo Villanelle released the official video for debut single “Infrarosso” on 24 September 2026. The track came out digitally on 10 September through From Hell To Disco, the Barcelona label and event platform run by the duo’s Carmilla Sioux. Villanelle pairs Sioux, a bassist turned electronic producer, with vocalist and lyricist Jessica Bellomo.

“Infrarosso” is Villanelle’s debut release. Bellomo, an Italo-Argentine interdisciplinary artist who works across dark disco, electro, breakbeat, EBM, techno and trance, wrote the Italian-language lyrics and layered the synthesizers. Sioux, who moved from playing bass in the post-punk scene into DJing and production, built the track from its bassline outward. The song blends EBM and electro rhythms with melody-driven songwriting that draws on 1980s Italo disco, in a sound comparable to Pet Shop Boys, Ladytron and Boy Harsher.

<a href="https://fromhelltodisco.bandcamp.com/track/infrarosso" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Infrarosso by VILLANELLE, Jessica Bellomo, Carmilla Sioux</a>

Villanelle’s video for ‘Infrarosso’

The video for “Infrarosso” is directed by Nicole Krämer and arrived two weeks after the single’s digital release.

“Infrarosso” is also available to stream on Spotify.

About Villanelle

Villanelle formed in Barcelona after Bellomo relocated from Argentina and met Sioux. Sioux founded From Hell To Disco in 2024 as a label and event platform for underground electronic music, releasing records, podcasts and curated club nights; its first vinyl release was the various-artists compilation “Inferno Vol. 1.” She has performed at Urban Spree in Berlin, Radion in Amsterdam, Gare in Porto, Karmen Camina in Strasbourg and Moog in Barcelona, and has appeared at the Grauzone festival. “Infrarosso” is Villanelle’s first release as a duo, with a debut album planned for spring 2027.

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