October 4, 2026

Red Mecca – I Will Be That Dying Star In Your Sky (Digital/Vinyl Album – Massproduktion)

Inferno Sound Diaries October 4, 2026
Red Mecca
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Susanne Jonsson and Jan Strandqvist of the Swedish band Red Mecca have returned after a hiatus. Their time away, however, was marked by intense and deeply painful experiences: Susanne’s sister was murdered and her relationship fell apart, while Jan struggled with addiction. Sometimes, nothing seems better than returning to creative expression—in their case, by making a new album.

This record clearly holds great significance for them, even though the music remains true to Red Mecca’s signature sound and style. It is a polished album, balancing understated, sensitive, and refined tracks with a somewhat ‘harder’ Synth-Pop style. The songs are expertly crafted and beautifully sung by Susanne Jonsson, a vocalist who has nothing left to prove. Personally, I prefer their Electro-Pop style—which occasionally hints at EBM elements—as it really showcases their talent for creating great music. While some tracks may lack a definitive climax, I believe the choice to create a more restrained work was deliberate.

This may not be my favorite album by the duo, but it stands as a significant and healing production in their career. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “I’m On The Outside”:

https://redmekka.bandcamp.com/track/im-on-the-outside

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