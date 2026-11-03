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Camilla Pisani is an Italian audiovisual artist who has already released several albums and now returns with “Konstellationen”, her second album released via Aesthetical, a sub-label of Cyclic Law. At the heart of her artistic practice lies rhythm—the fundamental principle connecting music, astronomy, and human perception, transforming diverse forms of expression into a unified creative language.

“Konstellationen” comprises six tracks in which an astral atmosphere remains prominent, interwoven with slow-paced rhythms. The mostly extended compositions unfold gradually, occasionally incorporating Experimental elements such as field recordings. Ranging from Minimal-Electro to Experimental-Techno, this album has a great deal to offer. It is a varied work, yet one held together by a clear artistic vision that gives the entire album a strong sense of cohesion.

“Konstellationen” feels as though it were crafted in a sonic laboratory—a remark I intend as a high compliment, as we are dealing with an artist who genuinely understands the essence of creativity. (Rating:8).

Listen to “A Sob Against Sadness”:

<a href="https://aesthetical.bandcamp.com/track/a-sob-against-sadness" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A Sob Against Sadness by Camilla Pisani</a>

About Camilla Pisani

Camilla Pisani is an audiovisual artist based in Rome, Italy, working in dark ambient, soundscape, noise and minimal electronic music. Her work combines field recordings, suspended atmospheres and concrete rhythms, built around the interaction between space, sound and abstract graphic signs.

Pisani’s discography includes the albums “Verneshot” (Ovunqve, 2017) and “Inner Spaces Like Anechoic Chambers” (MU Versatile Label, 2019), the collaborative album “Lithium Salt” with Banished Pills (2018), the self-released EP “Nausea Is A Noble Feeling” (2020) and “Frozen Archimia” (Midira Records, 2020).

She released her first album for Cyclic Law sub-label Aesthetical, “Phant[as]”, in 2022, followed by “Konstellationen” in 2026.

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