November 3, 2026

Author & Punisher to support Napalm Death on 2027 European and U.K. tour

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 3, 2026

Author & Punisher will support Napalm Death on the Campaign For Musical Destruction tour across Europe and the U.K. from January 27 to February 20, 2027.

Author & Punisher "Nocturnal Birding" album cover
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Author & Punisher will join Napalm Death as direct support on the Campaign For Musical Destruction tour, running January 27 to February 20, 2027, across continental Europe and the United Kingdom. Misery Index, Habak and Piece complete the touring bill.

Related newsAuthor & Punisher interview: ‘Play it in the recording studio how you’re going to play it live’

Author & Punisher is the one-man industrial project of San Diego engineer and artist Tristan Shone, who performs on custom-built devices he calls Drone Machines. Side-Line interviewed Shone in May 2026 around the touring cycle for his 2025 album, “Nocturnal Birding”, released October 3, 2025 on Relapse Records.

Author & Punisher 2027 tour dates with Napalm Death

  1. January 27 – L’Alhambra, Paris, France
  2. January 28 – Culture Stage De Pul, Uden, Netherlands
  3. January 29 – Essigfabrik, Cologne, Germany
  4. January 30 – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany
  5. January 31 – A2, Wroclaw, Poland
  6. February 2 – Backstage, Munich, Germany
  7. February 3 – Durer Kert, Budapest, Hungary
  8. February 4 – Arena Wien, Vienna, Austria
  9. February 5 – Fleda Club, Brno, Czech Republic
  10. February 6 – Reithalle, Dresden, Germany
  11. February 7 – Garage, Saarbrucken, Germany
  12. February 9 – L’Usine, Geneva, Switzerland
  13. February 10 – Im Wizemann, Stuttgart, Germany
  14. February 11 – Factory, Magdeburg, Germany
  15. February 12 – Gruenspan, Hamburg, Germany
  16. February 13 – Fabrik, Coesfeld, Germany
  17. February 14 – OM, Seraing, Belgium
  18. February 16 – Princess Pavilion, Falmouth, United Kingdom
  19. February 17 – Clydesdale Room, Glasgow, United Kingdom
  20. February 18 – The Academy, Dublin, Ireland
  21. February 19 – O2 Academy, Liverpool, United Kingdom
  22. February 20 – Electric Brixton, London, United Kingdom

Ticket information for each date is available through Author & Punisher’s own tour page.

About Author & Punisher

Tristan Shone founded Author & Punisher in San Diego, California in January 2004 as a one-man band built around custom instruments of his own design, which he calls Drone Machines. Shone, a mechanical engineer, began building the devices after finding conventional instruments could not produce the sound he wanted, and he kept the project solo. The project’s name comes from a religious t-shirt Shone wore in college, referencing the Bible’s Hebrews 12:2.

Author & Punisher released its debut album, “The Painted Army,” in 2005. “Warcry” (2007) and “Drone Machines” (2010) came next, then “Ursus Americanus” (2012) and “Women & Children” (2013) on Seventh Rule Recordings. Shone moved to Phil Anselmo’s Housecore Records for “Melk en Honing” (2015) and “Pressure Mine” (2017), then signed to Relapse Records for “Beastland” (2018), “Kruller” (2022), which added guest musicians to the project for the first time, and “Nocturnal Birding” (2025). Shone self-released the live album “Live B.C. 2020” in 2020. After “Kruller,” guitarist Doug Sabolick joined Shone for live dates, the first time Author & Punisher performed on stage with another musician. The 2027 Campaign For Musical Destruction tour extends the live cycle behind “Nocturnal Birding” into a support slot for Napalm Death.

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