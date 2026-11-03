Author & Punisher will support Napalm Death on the Campaign For Musical Destruction tour across Europe and the U.K. from January 27 to February 20, 2027.

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Author & Punisher will join Napalm Death as direct support on the Campaign For Musical Destruction tour, running January 27 to February 20, 2027, across continental Europe and the United Kingdom. Misery Index, Habak and Piece complete the touring bill.

Author & Punisher is the one-man industrial project of San Diego engineer and artist Tristan Shone, who performs on custom-built devices he calls Drone Machines. Side-Line interviewed Shone in May 2026 around the touring cycle for his 2025 album, “Nocturnal Birding”, released October 3, 2025 on Relapse Records.

<a href="https://authorandpunisher.bandcamp.com/album/nocturnal-birding" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Nocturnal Birding by Author & Punisher</a>

Author & Punisher 2027 tour dates with Napalm Death

January 27 – L’Alhambra, Paris, France January 28 – Culture Stage De Pul, Uden, Netherlands January 29 – Essigfabrik, Cologne, Germany January 30 – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany January 31 – A2, Wroclaw, Poland February 2 – Backstage, Munich, Germany February 3 – Durer Kert, Budapest, Hungary February 4 – Arena Wien, Vienna, Austria February 5 – Fleda Club, Brno, Czech Republic February 6 – Reithalle, Dresden, Germany February 7 – Garage, Saarbrucken, Germany February 9 – L’Usine, Geneva, Switzerland February 10 – Im Wizemann, Stuttgart, Germany February 11 – Factory, Magdeburg, Germany February 12 – Gruenspan, Hamburg, Germany February 13 – Fabrik, Coesfeld, Germany February 14 – OM, Seraing, Belgium February 16 – Princess Pavilion, Falmouth, United Kingdom February 17 – Clydesdale Room, Glasgow, United Kingdom February 18 – The Academy, Dublin, Ireland February 19 – O2 Academy, Liverpool, United Kingdom February 20 – Electric Brixton, London, United Kingdom

Ticket information for each date is available through Author & Punisher’s own tour page.

About Author & Punisher

Tristan Shone founded Author & Punisher in San Diego, California in January 2004 as a one-man band built around custom instruments of his own design, which he calls Drone Machines. Shone, a mechanical engineer, began building the devices after finding conventional instruments could not produce the sound he wanted, and he kept the project solo. The project’s name comes from a religious t-shirt Shone wore in college, referencing the Bible’s Hebrews 12:2.

Author & Punisher released its debut album, “The Painted Army,” in 2005. “Warcry” (2007) and “Drone Machines” (2010) came next, then “Ursus Americanus” (2012) and “Women & Children” (2013) on Seventh Rule Recordings. Shone moved to Phil Anselmo’s Housecore Records for “Melk en Honing” (2015) and “Pressure Mine” (2017), then signed to Relapse Records for “Beastland” (2018), “Kruller” (2022), which added guest musicians to the project for the first time, and “Nocturnal Birding” (2025). Shone self-released the live album “Live B.C. 2020” in 2020. After “Kruller,” guitarist Doug Sabolick joined Shone for live dates, the first time Author & Punisher performed on stage with another musician. The 2027 Campaign For Musical Destruction tour extends the live cycle behind “Nocturnal Birding” into a support slot for Napalm Death.

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