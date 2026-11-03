Foule release new single ‘Aurore’

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French dark wave duo Foule have released the single “Aurore” on October 31, 2026, their first new material since the 2026 debut album “Porcelaine”.

<a href="https://foule-music.bandcamp.com/track/aurore" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Aurore by Foule</a>

The track is credited to Zoe Boutin on vocals and lyrics and Olly on guitar and machines, the same duo behind “Porcelaine”. Side-Line’s review of that album described Foule’s sound as a blend of dark wave, post-punk and elements the duo themselves call “dark trap,” “industrial” and “witch house.”

According to the band, “Aurore” marks a shift in direction: still dark, but more minimalist, and less wounded than earlier material. Where “Porcelaine” leaned into tragedy, Foule describe “Aurore” as turning toward transformation, with the narrative moving away from pain and toward the possibility of hope.

“Porcelaine,” released in February 2026, collected ten tracks built around the tension between tenderness and violence, a theme the band linked to the Japanese art of kintsugi, which repairs broken porcelain with gold rather than hiding the damage.

About Foule

Foule is a French duo formed in 2023 by Zoe Boutin, who handles vocals and lyrics, and Olly, who plays guitar and machines. The band released a series of singles after forming, most of which were later collected on their debut album, “Porcelaine,” in February 2026.

Side-Line reviewed “Porcelaine” on its release, rating the album 8.5 out of 10 and highlighting its blend of dark wave, post-punk and industrial elements alongside the duo’s poetic, French-language lyrics. Side-Line also interviewed Foule around the album’s release, where the band described their music as “electronic and organic, dark but playful, delicate yet violent, raw yet poetic.”

With “Aurore,” Foule continue past “Porcelaine” with a single the band describes as more minimalist and more resilient than their earlier work.

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