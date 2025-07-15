Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Propaganda will release the remix album “Remix Encounters” on September 19, 2025 via Bureau B. The album follows the Düsseldorf band’s 2024 self-titled comeback and features contributions from Moby, Tangerine Dream, Rhys Fulber, Schiller, Metroland, Jori Hulkkonen, and others. It will be available as a double black vinyl edition and on digipak CD.

The remix project was initiated after Finnish producer Jori Hulkkonen invited Propaganda’s Ralf Dörper to contribute to his own release. In turn, Dörper encouraged Hulkkonen and other artists to reinterpret tracks from the 2024 Propaganda album, leading to a diverse international collaboration.

<a href="https://propaganda-official.bandcamp.com/album/remix-encounters" rel="noopener">Remix Encounters by Propaganda</a>

The vinyl version of “Remix Encounters” includes 12 tracks with a bonus vinyl-only remix by Thunder Bae of the track “Vicious Circle.” The CD version features 11 tracks, omitting the Thunder Bae mix.

2LP Tracklist:

A1: “Purveyor of Pleasure” (Moby Remix)

A2: “Distant” (Schiller Remix)

A3: “Dystopian” (Steingen & Mertens Remix)

B1: “They call Me Nocebo” (Rhys Fulber Remix)

B2: “They call Me Nocebo” (Metroland Remix)

B3: “They call Me Nocebo” (Tangerine Dream Remix)

C1: “Tipping Point” (Jori Hulkkonen Remix)

C2: “Love:Craft” (Cult With No Name Remix)

C3: “Vicious Circle” (Jimi Tenor Remix)

D1: “Distant” (Gewalt Remix)

D2: “Love:Craft” (Pyrolator Remix)

D3: “Vicious Circle” (Thunder Bae Remix) Vinyl exclusive

CD Tracklist:

“They call Me Nocebo” (Rhys Fulber Remix) “Distant” (Schiller Remix) “Purveyor of Pleasure” (Moby Remix) “Tipping Point” (Jori Hulkkonen Remix) “Love:Craft” (Pyrolator Remix) “Vicious Circle” (Jimi Tenor Remix) “They call Me Nocebo” (Tangerine Dream Remix) “Distant” (Gewalt Remix) “Dystopian” (Steingen & Mertens Remix) “Love:Craft” (Cult With No Name Remix) “They call Me Nocebo” (Metroland Remix)

About Propaganda

Formed in Düsseldorf in 1982 by Ralf Dörper, Andreas Thein, and Susanne Freytag, Propaganda rose to prominence with the release of “A Secret Wish” in 1985 on ZTT Records. The album’s experimental blend of synthpop and industrial textures was followed by the remix LP “Wishful Thinking”.

Claudia Brücken, who had joined early on, left the group in 1986. Following changes in the lineup and a switch to Virgin Records, the band released “1234” in 1990 before entering a long hiatus.

After more than three decades, Propaganda returned with a self-titled album in October 2024 via Bureau B. That release marked the return of founding member Ralf Dörper alongside Michael Mertens and new collaborators.

Claudia Brücken, formerly of Propaganda, also remains active with solo material under ZTT and other imprints .

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)