The Detect Festival is a unique music festival held annually in Fahrenwalde, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany, at Schloss Bröllin, a historic estate. Organized by Detect Sounds in collaboration with the Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the festival spans three days and focuses on blending classical music with electronic, ambient, and experimental genres, creating an innovative and boundary-pushing musical experience.

Under this year’s theme, “The Meaning of Live”, the Detect Festival (edition 2025) will explore how live performance is evolving in a time known for digital saturation, streaming culture, and mediated interaction. Organizers frame the event as a space for authentic connection, artistic risk-taking, and discovery over predictability.

The musical lineup includes performances by prominent electronic artists such as Acid Pauli, who will appear both as a DJ and in a special collaborative live set with the Detect Ensemble. Other acts include Max Cooper, .VRIL, Geju, Leifur James, and Sarah Wild. The festival’s curation bridges avant-garde expression and club culture in an effort to redefine the live music experience.

In addition to the music program, Detect 2025 will feature installation art, walking acts, and live performances. A series of panel discussions and workshops will engage with questions of technology, creativity, embodiment, and the nature of presence in performance. According to the organizers, the festival’s structure is intended to “build around genuine human connection.”

Full program and ticket information are available at the official website: detectclassic.com.

About the Detect Festival

The Detect Festival, full name Detect Classical Festival, launched in 2020 by Detect Sounds at Schloss Bröllin in Fahrenwalde, Germany, is an event blending classical music with electronic, ambient, and experimental genres.

Founded by Jens Lakemeier as part of the “tuned – Network for Contemporary Classical Music,” the Detect Festival debuted during the global pandemic, offering a safe, open-air experience to bridge classical concert halls and modern music festivals, attracting quite a diverse audience.

From 2021 to 2022, the festival gained momentum, earning a reputation for its genre-blending approach. Featuring artists like Jan Jelinek, Leifur James, Saraab, and the Aurora Oktett, the 2022 edition (August 5–7) solidified its three-day format with outdoor performances, camping, workshops, and art installations.

By 2023–2024, Detect Classic became a niche but influential fixture in Germany’s festival scene, drawing local and international fans. Performers like ali dada and ODD OKODDO played at the festival, while expanded offerings like music residencies and workshops aligned with Detect Sounds’ community-focused vision. On top, the collaboration with Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern boosted production quality and artist diversity.

The 2025 edition (August 8–10) will mark the festival’s sixth year.

Here’s an impression of the 2024 edition.

