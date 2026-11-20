Projekt Ich’s new synth-pop Christmas single “The Night Before Christmas” is out now via Echozone, featuring Suzanne Letting and Manfred Thomaser.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German synth-pop project Projekt Ich released “The Night Before Christmas” on 20 November 2026 through Echozone, pairing a Christmas Eve mood with themes of peace and hope for future generations.

The lyrics were written by Suzanne Letting, who previously provided vocals for the title track of Projekt Ich’s album “A Beautiful Day In Autumn,” continuing her collaboration with Ulf Müller. Manfred Thomaser, who together with Müller forms the dark electro duo The Grab Society, contributes backing vocals; Thomaser also records with Arsine Tibé, Demokratie and The Independent Seasons. The track was mastered by Bernd Abromeit at Tonschleifer.

The single is released as a download, alongside an instrumental version. Projekt Ich plans an animated, AI-assisted music video for the song, set to premiere on the band’s YouTube channel in early December.

<a href="https://projektich.bandcamp.com/album/the-night-before-christmas" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Night Before Christmas by Projekt Ich</a>

About Projekt Ich

Projekt Ich is a German synth-pop and electronic project led by Ulf Müller, built around recurring collaborations with guest vocalists. The project’s catalogue includes the album “A Beautiful Day In Autumn,” featuring Suzanne Letting on the title track, and a string of singles released through Echozone featuring artists such as Stian Shiver, Frecuencias Ocultas and Alex Braun.

Side-Line previously covered the project’s single “In The Fire,” feat. Stian Shiver, released in March 2026, and the 2021 single “Mit dir,” which featured 20 remixes.

“The Night Before Christmas” continues that collaborative pattern, reuniting Müller with Suzanne Letting and adding Manfred Thomaser’s backing vocals for a seasonal release timed to the start of Advent.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com