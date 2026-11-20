New York industrial electronic project Silent Impulse will release the four-track EP “Transmutation” on Bandcamp on 20 November 2026.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

New York-based industrial electronic project Silent Impulse will release a new EP, “Transmutation”, on 20 November 2026 via Bandcamp.

The four-track EP covers a wide range of the project’s sound, moving from brooding atmospheres to noise-driven industrial rhythms and synths. Silent Impulse describes the release as both a reflection of the ground covered on its previous releases and a glimpse of where the project is heading next.

“Transmutation” is available at silentimpulse.bandcamp.com.

About Silent Impulse

Silent Impulse is a New York-based industrial electronic recording project exploring the darker intersections of powernoise, industrial rhythms, atmospheric electronics and experimental sound design. The project is built around abrasive percussion, distorted textures, pulsing electronics and brooding melodic structures, moving between rhythmic intensity and more restrained, atmospheric passages.

Across a steadily growing catalogue of releases, Silent Impulse has worked at the contrast between aggression and atmosphere, mechanical precision and organic instability, dissonance and melody, balancing physical intensity with a darker, introspective undercurrent. “Transmutation” is the project’s newest release, due 20 November 2026.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com