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Depeche Mode will release “Memento Mori: The 12-Inch Singles,” a seven-disc vinyl box set collecting remixes and new recordings tied to the band’s 15th studio album, on January 29, 2027, according to depechemode.de. Sony Music is issuing the set in a deluxe numbered slipcase, continuing the label’s ongoing “12-Inch Singles” box series covering the band’s catalog.

Six of the seven discs gather official remixes of “Memento Mori”‘s five singles. “Ghosts Again” fills the first disc alone, with eight remixes including versions by Chris Liebing vs. Luke Slater, Miss Grit and Rival Consoles. “Wagging Tongue” spans two discs of remixes, by artists including Richie Hawtin, Daniel Avery and Gabe Gurnsey, and that second disc also carries remixes of “My Cosmos Is Mine” and “Speak To Me.” “My Favourite Stranger,” “Before We Drown” and “People Are Good” each fill a further disc, with remixers including Boris Brejcha, Ela Minus, Chris Avantgarde and Indira Paganotto.

The seventh disc is the set’s new material. Side A, “The Memento Mori Sessions,” holds four additional studio recordings: “Survive,” “Life 2.0,” “Give Yourself To Me” and “In The End.” Side B, “The Vinegar Hill Sessions,” is the first physical release of stripped-back performances of “Ghosts Again,” “Wagging Tongue” and “My Favourite Stranger,” recorded live at Vinegar Hill Sound in New York in 2022.

“Ghosts Again,” the original lead single from “Memento Mori,” arrived with this Anton Corbijn-directed video in February 2023, one of the tracks now collected across the new box set’s first disc. Side-Line covered the single’s original announcement ahead of the album’s release.

About Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode formed in Basildon, England, in 1980, with founding members Vince Clarke, Martin Gore, Andy Fletcher and Dave Gahan. The band signed to Mute Records and released its debut album, “Speak & Spell,” in 1981; Clarke left the band the same year to form Yazoo and later Erasure, and Gore took over as primary songwriter. Alan Wilder joined in 1982 and remained until 1995. Through the 1980s and 1990s the band built its catalog with albums including “Construction Time Again,” “Some Great Reward,” “Black Celebration,” “Music For The Masses,” “Violator” and “Songs Of Faith And Devotion,” moving from early synth-pop into the darker electronic and industrial-tinged sound that defined its mid-career work.

Fletcher died in May 2022. “Memento Mori,” the band’s 15th studio album and its first after Fletcher’s death, was produced by James Ford with additional production by Marta Salogni and released on March 24, 2023, led by the single “Ghosts Again.” The band, now the duo of Gahan and Gore, toured the album through 2023 and 2024 and later released the concert film “Depeche Mode: M” and the live album “Memento Mori: Mexico City.”

“Memento Mori: The 12-Inch Singles,” the catalog box set collecting the album’s singles and new session recordings, is due January 29, 2027 via Sony Music.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com