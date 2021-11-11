German synthpop act Projekt Ich launches ‘Mit dir’ single feat. 20 remixes plus video

The synthpop act Projekt Ich, signed to Echozone, is back with a new single, “Mit dir”. With this release Projekt Ich aka Ulf Müller is going to release the ninth (!) single from his forthcoming second studio album which will be released via Echozone in Spring 2022.

Following his debut album “By Train Through Countries” (2019), Ulf took a short creative break before getting back to work again. He produced several demo songs to continue the debut album’s concept of cooperating with various singers from all over the world. This time Ulf worked with Magdalena Herfurtner (ex-Eycromon) from Madil Hardis.

“Mit dir” features the original track as well as 20 (!) genre crossing remixes by bands and artists like Kim Lunner (NO), Nature of Wires (UK), Patrik Kambo (SW), Dark Vanilla (DE), Mind:Code (DE), POS.:2 (DE), Blackened (CA), Elektrojudas (DE), Obsession of Time (SW), Steffrey Yan (CA), Elmodic (DE), Moyom (CA), Faltenhall (DE), Fingerprinted Cheese (ZA), Perpacity (US), V-nerV (DE), Retrograth (SW), Yan and Yellowfin (CA), Terrance Pryor (US) and U.M. Fiedel (DE), an instrumental remix version by Kim Lunner plus the original’s instrumental.

A lyric video of the song can be viewed below.

And here is the rather massive tracklist for this single.


