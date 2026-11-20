Swiss electronic duo CØLDSTAR release new single “Into The Void” on Town & Towers Records, a dark synthpop track about an astronaut leaving Earth.

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Swiss electronic duo CØLDSTAR released a new single, “Into The Void,” on 20 November 2026 through Town & Towers Records.

The song follows an astronaut 300 miles above Earth, watching a planet lit by millions of screens where people stay connected without finding real connection. Driven by a pulsating electronic rhythm, the track presents the darkness of space as a place of freedom and clarity, echoed in its refrain: “Into the void, it’s not empty at all.”

<a href="https://coldstarmusic.bandcamp.com/track/into-the-void" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Into The Void by CØLDSTAR</a>

About CØLDSTAR

Based in Bern, Switzerland, CØLDSTAR is the duo of Martin Baumann and Michael Freund, working across darkwave and synthpop, with lyrics exploring isolation and technology.

Following an early 2021 interpretation of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt,” CØLDSTAR established its own musical direction with the “Coming Home” EP in 2023, followed by debut album “CØSMIC DUST” in 2024.

“Into The Void” follows a string of CØLDSTAR singles that includes “Last Night On Earth,” “Time Machine,” “Astronaut’s Lament” and “Last Dance,” all released through Town & Towers Records.

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