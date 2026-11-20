Still Ruins share a video for “Armor Of Mourning,” the closing track on debut album “Through The Glass,” due February 26, 2027 on Born Losers Records.

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Oakland, California post-punk quartet Still Ruins has released a video for “Armor Of Mourning,” the closing track on its debut album, “Through The Glass,” due February 26, 2027 on Born Losers Records.

“Through The Glass” is a ten-track album pressed on sea-blue vinyl, with CD, cassette and digital editions also listed on the label’s Bandcamp page. The record was mixed by Kurt Feldman of Ice Choir and The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart, who also contributed additional sequencing and backing vocals. It was recorded at bandmate Jose Medina’s home studio. Claire Wardlaw plays saxophone on the opening track, “Permanence.” The cover artwork is by Mario Luna.

<a href="https://stillruins.bandcamp.com/album/through-the-glass" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Through The Glass by Still Ruins</a>

The video for “Armor Of Mourning” was shot and edited by Eli Wengrin. Of the song’s place as the album’s closer, the band said: “As soon as we finished writing this song we knew it was going to be the final track on the record.”

“Through The Glass” follows a self-titled EP the band released on the Oakland label Smoking Room.

About Still Ruins

Still Ruins is a post-punk quartet from Oakland, California. The band’s own Bandcamp artist page dates its founding to 2020, while the “Through The Glass” album notes describe vocalist Frankie Soto and multi-instrumentalist Jose Medina as having “began Still Ruins” in 2018, writing and recording together at Medina’s home studio before the project grew into a full band. Bassist Cyrus VandenBerghe joined to help turn the home-recording project into a live act, and keyboardist Marcos Gonzalez completed the current lineup in 2025.

Before forming Still Ruins, the members spent years in the Central Valley DIY scene. The band released a self-titled EP on the Oakland label Smoking Room and has shared bills with Provoker, House Of Harm and Johnny Dynamite.

Still Ruins’ debut album, “Through The Glass,” is due February 26, 2027 on Born Losers Records, led by the video for “Armor Of Mourning.”

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