December 3, 2025

Project Silence drops new single ‘Rotten’ ahead of 4th album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 26, 2025
Group of people with long hair. Project Silence

Finnish industrial death metal band Project Silence has released “Rotten“, the first single from their upcoming fourth album. The track introduces the next chapter after the band’s 2024 full-length “The Void”.

Vocalist Delacroix describes the song as “at its core, an industrial metal song with some melodic death metal fusion,” adding that it is the first full composition by guitarist A (Aksu Mussalo) that the band arranged to match their established sound. The lyrics follow a necromancer and their victim’s almost symbiotic bond.

The current lineup features Delacroix (vocals, keyboards, programming), S (guitar), SilveR (drums), A (guitar) and H (bass). “Rotten” continues the industrial–melodic death metal hybrid heard on “The Void”, “The Conjurer”, “Tainted”, “Neon God”, “Cult”, “Disease“, “Blood Moon” and “Fallout”, which the band has released in quick succession since 2021.

About Project Silence

Project Silence formed in 2008 in Kuopio, Finland, initially as the solo project of vocalist, keyboardist and programmer Delacroix before expanding into a full band. Early on, Delacroix released free demo recordings under the Project Silence name in 2008 and 2009, laying out an electronic-driven extreme metal sound that mixed industrial textures with harsher guitar work.

The group’s debut full-length “424” appeared in 2012, followed by “Slave To The Machine” in 2016. At that time Project Silence worked with Sliptrick Records and pushed their material through European touring, including a first Russian headlining run in 2017 and UK dates that culminated in a Mammothfest appearance.

In 2018 the band issued the maxi-EP “Infinity”, recorded at their Silence Bunker studio, marking a return to more industrial and electro-metal elements while retaining higher-tempo material. From 2021 onward, Project Silence shifted toward a digital singles model, releasing “Fallout” and “Blood Moon” in 2021, then “Disease”, “Cult”, “Neon God” and “Tainted” between 2022 and 2023. Their third album “The Void” was released on 12 July 2024.

The current lineup consists of Delacroix, Silve_R (Rieti Jauhiainen), S (Simo Ruotsalainen), A (Aksu Mussalo) and H (Henri Hakkarainen).

