Finnish industrial metal band Project Silence releases new single ‘Disease’ ahead of new album
The Finnish industrial metal band Project Silence has released a new single “Disease” from their…
The Finnish industrial metal band Project Silence has released a new single “Disease” from their upcoming album. The band formed in 2008 and has since released 3 albums, the latest being the 2016 full length “Slave to the machine” on Sliptrick Records.
The new single follows last year’s “Fallout” single.
Delacroix explains the context of the new single: “‘Disease’ is exceptionally personal and lyrically one of the heaviest songs for me. The song tells about losses I have endured during these couple of years and battling with thoughts and feelings that have awakened because of these things. ‘Disease’ is also one of the softest songs from the album and includes some synthwave and electro-industrial-styled synths and beats. But in the end, we haven’t forgotten death metal and other extreme metal influences in the song.”
Here’s the video for the single which was produced by Turo Myllynen/The Attitude Media.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether