Finnish industrial metal band Project Silence releases new single ‘Disease’ ahead of new album

The Finnish industrial metal band Project Silence has released a new single “Disease” from their upcoming album. The band formed in 2008 and has since released 3 albums, the latest being the 2016 full length “Slave to the machine” on Sliptrick Records.

The new single follows last year’s “Fallout” single.

Delacroix explains the context of the new single: “‘Disease’ is exceptionally personal and lyrically one of the heaviest songs for me. The song tells about losses I have endured during these couple of years and battling with thoughts and feelings that have awakened because of these things. ‘Disease’ is also one of the softest songs from the album and includes some synthwave and electro-industrial-styled synths and beats. But in the end, we haven’t forgotten death metal and other extreme metal influences in the song.”

Here’s the video for the single which was produced by Turo Myllynen/The Attitude Media.