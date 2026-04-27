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German dark wave and electro-industrial act Project Pitchfork will re-release “Entities” as a limited 2LP Deluxe Edition – aka the “Entities (35th Anniversary Edition)” – via Trisol on June 26, 2026.

The new edition comes on black 2x180g 12-inch vinyl. The audio has been newly remastered for vinyl by Robin Schmidt at 24-96 Mastering. The set is pressed in Germany and comes in a sturdy cardboard sleeve with two separate printed full-colour inner sleeves containing the lyrics. The edition is limited to only 500 copies. Note that the “Dhyani” 2LP and “Lam-‘Bras” 2LP sold out in record time, so make sure to order your copy on time.

Here is the tracklist for the vinyl:

Side A

“Mirror Part I”

“Song of the Winds”

“Mirror Part II”

“Pan”

Side B

“Mirror Part III”

“Entity”

“Mirror Part IV”

“Ocean of Whispers”

Side C

“Mirror Part V”

“The Refuge”

“The Abeyance”

“Hell”

Side D

“Mirror Part VI”

“Souls”

“Mirror Part VII”

“A Few Years Later”

“Entities” was originally released in October 1992 on Hypnobeat as Project Pitchfork’s third studio album, following “Dhyani” in 1991 and “Lam-‘Bras” earlier in 1992. The album marked a key point in the Hamburg band’s early releases, with Peter Spilles and Dirk Scheuber expanding their darkwave and electro-industrial sound through longer structures, repeated “Mirror” interludes and a continuous track flow.

The original CD edition contained 16 tracks, including “Song of the Winds”, “Entity”, “Ocean of Whispers”, “The Refuge”, “The Abeyance”, “Hell”, “Souls” and “A Few Years Later”. The “Mirror Part I” to “Mirror Part VII” pieces linked the album into one uninterrupted sequence, which also explains why the 2026 2LP edition required careful remastering and vinyl-side planning to preserve the original flow.

About Project Pitchfork

Project Pitchfork are a German dark wave and electronic music group from Hamburg. Peter Spilles and Dirk Scheuber formed the project in 1989. The band played its first concert in Hamburg in February 1990 and released the “K.N.K.A.” demo in August 1990. “Dhyani” followed in May 1991 on Hypnobeat, then “Lam-‘Bras” in February 1992 and “Entities” later that year.

The early Project Pitchfork catalogue moved through Hypnobeat and then Off Beat. “Io” arrived in 1994 and brought the band into the German charts with the singles “Renascence” and “Carrion”. In 1995, the group established Candyland Entertainment and released “Alpha Omega” alongside the EPs “CH’I” and “Corps D’Amour”. Jürgen Jansen became a permanent member during the period leading to “¡Chakra:Red!” in 1997. The band then released “Eon:Eon” through EastWest, an imprint of Warner Music, in 1998.

The 2000s catalogue includes “Daimonion”, the “NUN” trilogy around “Inferno”, “Kaskade”, “Dream, Tiresias!”, “Continuum Ride”, “Quantum Mechanics”, “Black”, “Blood” and “Look Up, I’m Down There”. Later releases on Trisol include “Akkretion” and “Fragment” in 2018, followed by “Elysium” in 2024.

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