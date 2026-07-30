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Project Pitchfork, the German dark electro group fronted by Peter Spilles, gets a Project Pitchfork anthology vinyl release: two of its career-spanning compilations pressed to vinyl for the first time. Trisol releases “First Anthology” and “Second Anthology” as limited 3LP sets on 16 October 2026, each capped at 1,000 numbered copies.

“First Anthology” was originally issued as a double CD in 2011, drawing on the band’s early years, its own label Candyland Entertainment and its later run on the major-label imprint EastWest. The new vinyl edition spreads 31 tracks across three 180g 12″ black vinyl records, a German audiophile pressing, and includes anthem tracks such as “Timekiller”, “Alpha Omega” and “I Live Your Dream”. The set comes in a gatefold sleeve with printed inner sleeves, and the artwork draws on photos from Peter Spilles’ private archive.

“Second Anthology” followed in 2016 as a companion double CD covering the band’s catalogue from 2002 onward, built around the previously unreleased song “What Have We Done” and a remix, “Beholder (Puppet Master Mix)”. Its vinyl counterpart carries 30 tracks over three 180g 12″ records with the same gatefold, printed-inner-sleeve and archive-photo artwork treatment as its companion, and highlights key tracks “Rain”, “Acid Ocean” and “Beholder”. Both anthologies are limited to 1,000 numbered copies and are due through Trisol.

Project Pitchfork anthology vinyl arrives ahead of anniversary tour

The two anthology vinyls land in the same year Project Pitchfork mark their 35th anniversary. Side-Line previously reported on the band’s Dhyani 35th anniversary reissue, the 2LP deluxe edition of Entities, and the 35 Years in the Heart of Darkness anniversary tour running across Germany from October to December 2026 – the same window in which both anthology vinyls arrive.

About Project Pitchfork

Project Pitchfork was formed in Hamburg, Germany, by Peter Spilles and Dirk Scheuber, who met in late 1988 and began working together as Project Pitchfork the following year, picking the band’s name at random from a dictionary. The band played its first live show in Hamburg in February 1990 and released the demo “K.N.K.A.” that August. Debut album “Dhyani” followed in May 1991 on Hypnobeat, with second album “Lam-‘Bras” arriving in February 1992 and introducing Patricia Nigiani as a backing vocalist. Third album “Entities” followed six months later.

A move to the Off Beat label produced 1994’s “Io,” which gave the band its first German chart entry via the singles “Renascence” and “Carrion,” followed by a lengthy tour. In 1995 Project Pitchfork founded their own label, Candyland Entertainment, releasing “Alpha Omega” the same year and touring in support of Rammstein. “¡Chakra:Red!” (1997) was the first album written as a full group effort and introduced Jürgen Jansen as a permanent member. The band then signed to major-label imprint EastWest for the concept album “Eon:Eon” (1998), whose singles “Steelrose,” “Carnival” and “I Live Your Dream” brought the band German music-TV airplay and an Echo Award nomination for the “Steelrose” video.

Project Pitchfork released “Daimonion” (2001) and the “NUN” trilogy centered on “Inferno” (2002), then “Kaskade” (2005) and “Dream, Tiresias!” (2009). By 2011, having wound down Candyland, the band had moved to Trisol, releasing “Continuum Ride” (2010) and “Quantum Mechanics” (2011) – the same year Trisol issued the original “First Anthology” compilation. “Black” (2013) and “Blood” (2014) followed, and in 2016 Trisol released “Second Anthology,” built around the unreleased track “What Have We Done,” alongside 25th-anniversary album “Look Up, I’m Down There.” “Akkretion” (2018) and “Fragment” (2018) opened a further trilogy that closed with 2024’s “Elysium.” Co-founder Dirk Scheuber left the band in March 2021; the current lineup centers on Peter Spilles with Jürgen Jansen, alongside live drummers Achim Färber and Christian “Leo” Leonhardt. Trisol now brings both career-spanning anthologies to vinyl for the first time, due 16 October 2026 as limited, numbered 3LP editions.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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