Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German dark wave band Project Pitchfork released “Look Up, I’m Down There” on 28 October 2016 through Trisol Music Group, marking the band’s 25th anniversary. The album turns 10 this year.

Project Pitchfork released “Look Up, I’m Down There” in two editions: a standard single CD and a limited double-CD art book edition featuring complete lyrics alongside a short story by fantasy author Björn Springorum. The standard edition runs twelve tracks: “Into Orbit,” “Titânes,” “Propaganda Child,” “Blind Eye,” “Pandora,” “Look Up, I’m Down There,” “Volcano,” “Sunset Devastation,” “Open with Caution,” “Furious Numbers,” “Exile” and “Sky Eye,” with the limited edition’s bonus disc adding the exclusive track “Pendulum” alongside remixes of “What Have We Done,” “Titânes,” “Volcano,” “Exile” and “Pandora.”

About Project Pitchfork

Project Pitchfork formed in Hamburg in 1989 around Peter Spilles and Dirk Scheuber, who picked the project’s name at random from a dictionary. The band gave its first live performance in February 1990 and released its debut album, “Dhyani,” in May 1991, followed by “Lam-‘Bras” (1992) and “Entities” (1992). After moving to the Off Beat label for “IO” (1994), the band’s first charting release in Germany, Project Pitchfork founded its own label, Candyland Entertainment, in 1995, through which it released “Alpha Omega” that year and “¡Chakra:Red!” in 1997, the first record to include Jürgen Jansen as a permanent member.

Signing to the EastWest major-label imprint brought “Eon:Eon” (1998) and made Project Pitchfork the first gothic industrial band to receive German music-TV airplay. The band built its own studio between albums before releasing “Daimonion” (2001) and the “NUN” concept trilogy (2002), then moved to the Trisol label by 2011, the year it released “Quantum Mechanics.” Further albums “Black” (2013) and “Blood” (2014) followed, and Side-Line reviewed the band’s career-spanning “Second Anthology” compilation in April 2016, months before “Look Up, I’m Down There” arrived that October to mark the band’s 25th year. Project Pitchfork went on to release the “Akkretion” (2018) and “Fragment” (2018) albums, continuing with reissue campaigns and 2024’s “Elysium,” the final instalment of a trilogy begun with “Akkretion.” “Look Up, I’m Down There,” the record that marked a quarter-century of the band, turns 10 this October.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com