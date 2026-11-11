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I generally avoid paying much attention to compilations, but occasionally I’m happy to make an exception—as is the case with “Priority Targets” by the German duo Phosgore. Aside from the single “Slaves To The Bassline,” released last year, Florian and Sonja Dietz hadn’t released any new material since “Pestbringer”, their third album, back in 2015. This compilation brings together tracks from their three albums and two singles.

It’s a great opportunity for Electro fans who aren’t yet familiar with the band to discover their sound: a harsh, relentless production style that blends Dark-Electro and Industrial-Techno into a hard-hitting, highly danceable experience. There are no conventional vocals, apart from the occasional spoken-word sample. The sound is often raw, with layers of icy sequences taking the place of traditional melodies. Phosgore’s back catalogue contains plenty of fantastic tracks, and bringing them together here results in a heavy, pounding, dance-oriented collection that is perfectly suited to Industrial dance floors. While the formula can occasionally feel a little simplistic or even somewhat dated, Phosgore remains an important reference point within this particular corner of the Electro scene—a niche in which, in my view, Noisuf-X has always been the ultimate benchmark.

It would be difficult to claim that Phosgore is truly ‘back’, but hopefully, this release will pave the way for some entirely new material. I certainly miss this band! (Rating:8½).

Listen to “VX”:

https://pronoize.bandcamp.com/track/vx-2

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com