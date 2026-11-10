New Order announces March 2027 U.S. tour dates

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New Order has announced its first U.S. dates of 2027, a seven-show run opening March 5 at Austin’s Moody Center and closing with two nights at the Fillmore Miami Beach on March 20 and 21. Future Islands join the Manchester band for all three Texas dates, with artist presale opening November 10 and general tickets on sale November 13.

March 5, Austin, TX, Moody Center (with Future Islands and Zachery Allan Starkey)

March 7, Fort Worth, TX, Ariat Arena (with Future Islands, Zachery Allan Starkey and DJ TinTin)

March 10, Houston, TX, Toyota Center (with Future Islands)

March 13, New Orleans, LA, The Fillmore New Orleans (with Zachery Allan Starkey)

March 16, Nashville, TN, The Truth (with Zachery Allan Starkey)

March 20, Miami Beach, FL, The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater (with DJ Arthur Baker)

March 21, Miami Beach, FL, The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater (with DJ Arthur Baker)

Arthur Baker, who co-produced New Order’s 1983 single “Confusion” with the band, will DJ both Miami Beach shows. Before the U.S. dates, New Order plays six shows across Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Colombia, starting November 23 in São Paulo and wrapping December 9 in Bogotá.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

The U.S. tour announcement arrives five days before Joy Division and New Order enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame together, at a ceremony set for November 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Hall inducts Ian Curtis, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris, Bernard Sumner and Gillian Gilbert, who formed New Order after Curtis’s 1980 death and brought Gilbert into the band shortly after. It is the pairing’s third nomination, following earlier ballots in 2023 and 2025. The recorded ceremony airs on ABC on December 8, then streams on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.

New Order will play the March dates with touring musicians filling in for drummer Stephen Morris and keyboardist and guitarist Gillian Gilbert, who said in June they would step away from touring for the foreseeable future. Gilbert later clarified in a statement that she, not Morris, is undergoing cancer treatment: “It is in fact me, who like many other people, is living with cancer,” she wrote, thanking fans for their support and asking for privacy during treatment.

The induction follows a year of catalogue activity for both bands. New Order remastered and expanded “(The Best Of) New Order” and “(The Rest Of) New Order,” following 2026’s “Brotherhood” anniversary, while Joy Division’s “Eternal (Live)” box set collects 16 performances, including a Birmingham show where the band played “Ceremony” live for the only time; New Order made the song their debut single the following year.

About New Order

New Order formed in Manchester in 1980, when guitarist Bernard Sumner, bassist Peter Hook and drummer Stephen Morris regrouped following the death of Joy Division singer Ian Curtis and brought in Gillian Gilbert on keyboards and guitar. The band’s catalogue moved from the post-punk of Joy Division into electronic dance music on records including “Movement,” “Power, Corruption & Lies” and “Technique,” with singles such as “Blue Monday” and “Confusion,” the latter co-produced with Arthur Baker. Hook left the band in 2007. New Order and Joy Division enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame together on November 14, 2026, and New Order tours the U.S. in March 2027 with Future Islands.

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