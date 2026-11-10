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Berlin artist Rosa Damask released the single “Crygirl” on Bandcamp, with a video directed by Andrii Kaplia. Rosa Damask is the solo project of Nastia Reigel, a Berlin-based musician and producer.

<a href="https://rosadamask.bandcamp.com/track/crygirl" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Crygirl by Rosa Damask</a>

A heavy, bass-led single

“Crygirl” is built around a throbbing bass line and heavy drums, with a thick guitar riff leading into the chorus and sighing synth pads underneath. Reigel’s vocal stays close to the microphone throughout, singing about losing her bearings and feeling estranged from people who still see her as the person she used to be. Kaplia’s video surrounds Reigel with burgundy carpets, patterned wallpaper and gilt mirrors, following her through a series of rooms in a black suit as her reflection multiplies around her.

“Crygirl” is available to stream and order on Bandcamp.

About Rosa Damask

Rosa Damask is the solo project of Nastia Reigel, a Berlin-based musician and producer who came up in St. Petersburg’s techno scene, where she founded the queer club night Грань (Grahn’) in 2018. She has also composed music for art-house films. Reigel appeared on Vatican Shadow‘s Berghain Mix 09 before releasing music through his Hospital Productions label, and recordings she made between 2018 and 2020 became the basis of her 2021 release “Memorials” on DKA. She moved from the largely electronic approach of that record into guitar-led post-punk on “Adore You,” her album for Downwards Records, whose track “Bored” was used in Versace’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Milan. Kaplia, who directed “Adore You”‘s title-track video and has filmed Reigel’s live performances at Morphine Raum and Silent Space, also made the video for “Crygirl,” her latest single.

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