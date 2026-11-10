November 10, 2026

Angelzoom releases new single ‘Borrowed Light’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 10, 2026

German darkwave project Angelzoom released the single “Borrowed Light” on November 6, ahead of a fourth studio album due in mid-2027.

Claudia Uhle of Angelzoom
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German darkwave project Angelzoom released the single “Borrowed Light” on Bandcamp on November 6. The track follows the single “Grey Devotion” and is the first single from Angelzoom’s planned fourth studio album, due in mid-2027.

Angelzoom is the project of German singer Claudia Uhle. “Borrowed Light” was written by Uhle and Bernd Wendlandt, with Uhle on vocals and piano and Wendlandt on keyboards and programming; Wendlandt also produced the track. An official video is set to premiere on YouTube on November 13.

“Borrowed Light” is available to stream and download on Bandcamp.

About Angelzoom

Angelzoom is the atmospheric darkwave project of German singer Claudia Uhle, combining electronic textures with emotionally driven songwriting. The project released its self-titled debut album in 2004, followed by “Nothing Is Infinite” in 2010. Angelzoom continued with the single “Grey Devotion” before “Borrowed Light,” released November 6, 2026, which points toward Angelzoom’s fourth studio album, planned for mid-2027.

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