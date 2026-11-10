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Blac Kolor, the project of German producer Hendrick Grothe, and Bedless Bones, the project of Estonian artist Kadri Sammel, are working on a full-length collaborative album titled “Mimetic Desire.” The record is tentatively expected in summer 2027 and will be accompanied by live performances, the two artists told Side-Line exclusively.

Grothe produces industrial electronics, EBM, IDM, techno and experimental sound design, while Sammel moves between darkwave, EBM, experimental electronics and atmospheric songwriting. Blac Kolor previously remixed Bedless Bones’ track “Revelations” for the expanded edition of her debut album “Sublime Malaise,” but “Mimetic Desire” is their first full album together.

No plan at the start

Speaking to Side-Line, Grothe said the collaboration began without any intention of making a full record. “There was no big masterplan in the first place. I just had a vague idea, that it could be interesting to join forces.”

He had already been working on new material when he began wondering what Sammel’s voice could bring to it. “I asked her and she was just on fire collaborating. After the first few exchanged bits we realized, that we hold something very special in our hands here. Everything is sounding very unique.”

Sammel described how what started as a guest appearance grew into a full album. “Hendrick pretty much summed it up. He approached me with his new material, which was instantly very inspiring. I found it difficult to pick one song, and he didn’t want to pick it for me either, so I tried some vocals for several songs, and he ended up liking them all, so I did more.”

“I expected him to use some samples or lines for a single track, but the snowball somehow got rolling,” she added.

A title from René Girard

The album’s title refers to mimetic desire, a concept developed by French philosopher and literary theorist René Girard describing how human desires are shaped through imitation of others. Sammel confirmed the concept is Grothe’s own: “The music and the concept of René Girard’s mimetic desire are all Hendrick’s.” How he will develop the idea musically and lyrically has not been detailed yet.

Grothe confirmed the partnership will extend to the stage, with plans to bring “Mimetic Desire” to live audiences. No concert dates or venues have been announced. Further details on the album’s release date, tracklist and live presentation are expected to follow.

About Blac Kolor

Blac Kolor is the electronic music project of German producer Hendrick Grothe, combining industrial electronics, EBM, IDM, techno and experimental sound design. Since his debut album “Wide Noise” in 2014, Grothe has built an approach built on intricate rhythmic programming, distorted electronic textures and powerful basslines, followed by “Born in Ruins” (2016), “Awakening” (2018) and “Times of Upheaval” (2021). His 2023 album “Weltenbrand,” released through Ant-Zen, explored environmental destruction and conflict with guest vocalists including Panternoise, Jennifer Touch, XTR HUMAN and Donis. Its follow-up, “Arca” (2025, also Ant-Zen), used the biblical plagues as a framework for examining contemporary human behaviour. Side-Line interviewed Grothe about his work in April 2026.

About Bedless Bones

Bedless Bones is the solo project of Kadri Sammel, an Estonian vocalist, producer, multi-instrumentalist and interdisciplinary artist based in Tallinn, with a background in choral singing, cultural theory, audiovisual media and photography. Her debut album “Sublime Malaise” (2019) combined melancholic synthesizers, industrial rhythms and introspective songwriting, and was later expanded and reissued internationally through Metropolis Records. “Bending the Iron Bough” (2021) added acoustic instruments, folk influences and mythological references, and her third album, “Mire of Mercury” (2023, Metropolis Records), continued that direction with a music video for the track “Solar Animus.” Sammel is also a member of the Estonian avant-garde industrial group Forgotten Sunrise, the vocalist of UK-Estonian project Deathsomnia, and performs as DJ Dirt Vessel within Tallinn’s Beats From The Vault scene. The “Mimetic Desire” collaboration with Blac Kolor is her first full-length team-up with another artist.

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