Tobias Bernstrup releases single ‘Love Machines’

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Swedish artist Tobias Bernstrup released the single “Love Machines” on Bandcamp on November 6, 2026. Doruk Ozturkcan of She Past Away mastered the track, which Bernstrup also plans to include on the upcoming vinyl compilation “Fred Ventura Presents Italo International.”

<a href="https://tobiasbernstruphq.bandcamp.com/track/love-machines" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Love Machines by Tobias Bernstrup</a>

An Italo-synth single about human and machine

Bernstrup wrote and performs “Love Machines” as commentary on the growing interaction between humans and computers, and on artificial intelligence replacing parts of what previously defined human individuality. He described the track as “rawer, more minimal and more analogously stripped down than usual.” Bernstrup also handled the single’s sleeve photo and graphic design. Bandcamp tags the track as electronic, Italo disco, synthpop and synthwave.

“Love Machines” is set to appear on “Fred Ventura Presents Italo International,” an upcoming vinyl compilation of modern Italo disco and electronic dance music. “Love Machines” is available to stream and download on Bandcamp.

About Tobias Bernstrup

Tobias Bernstrup is a Swedish artist and musician, born July 17, 1970, in Gothenburg. He studied at the Royal College University of Fine Arts in Stockholm from 1993 to 1998, earning an MFA, and later spent time at the International Studio & Curatorial Program in New York from 2002 to 2003. At the Royal College he met artist Palle Torsson, and the two collaborated as Museum Meltdown from 1995 to 1999, showing at Arken in Copenhagen, the Contemporary Art Centre in Vilnius and Moderna Museet in Stockholm.

Bernstrup has worked across video, interactive media, live performance and electronic music, developing a stage persona and digital avatar and composing electronic music for Swedish video artist Annika Larsson. His solo exhibitions include “Almost Human” (2010, Gothenburg Art Museum and Andréhn-Schiptjenko, Stockholm), “Killing Spree” (2005-2006, Galleri Niklas Belenius, Stockholm), “South Of Heaven” (2014-2017, shown in Stockholm, Uddevalla and Barcelona) and “Night In The Science Zone” (Andréhn-Schiptjenko, Stockholm, 2020). His work is represented in the collections of Moderna Museet and FRAC Champagne-Ardenne.

Bernstrup, who discussed his approach to music-making in a prior Side-Line interview, has released music through Wierd Records, Falco Invernale Records, Black Leather Records, Mannequin Records, Other Voices Records, DiscoModernism and Tonight Records, and more recently through Nadanna Records, which issued his albums “Technophobic” (2018) and “Petrichor” (2021) and the single “Shadow Dancer” (2025). “Love Machines” follows that run of Nadanna-era releases and continues Bernstrup’s Italo disco and synth-driven sound ahead of his appearance on “Fred Ventura Presents Italo International.”

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