Peter Murphy announces new album ‘Silver Shade’ for May 2025

Post-punk pioneer Peter Murphy will release a new solo album titled “Silver Shade” on May 9, 2025 via Metropolis Records. The announcement follows his February single “Swoon” and a November 2024 collaboration with Boy George.

Produced by Youth – known for his work with Pink Floyd, The Verve, and Crowded House, as well as his own projects Killing Joke and The Orb – the new full-length includes ten new songs and features “Let The Flowers Grow” as a bonus track on CD and double LP formats.

“Swoon”, released on Valentine’s Day, was described in the official press statement as a “superlative slice of synth-punk/funk” that highlights Murphy’s “sonorous” vocal style. The single was recorded at Youth’s studio in Spain and represents the first collaboration between the two since Murphy’s 2014 album “Lion”.

Murphy commented, “This new album is as powerful as any of my work to date.”

“Silver Shade” will be the singer’s tenth solo studio album.

About Peter Murphy

Peter Murphy is a UK-born vocalist and songwriter known for his role as the frontman of gothic rock originators Bauhaus, formed in 1978 in Northampton.

His solo career began in 1986 with “Should The World Fail To Fall Apart” and has since produced songs such as “Cuts You Up”, “All Night Long”, “Indigo Eyes”, and “I’ll Fall With Your Knife”.

Prior to his solo success, Murphy rose to prominence as the frontman of Bauhaus. The group’s 1979 debut single, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”, is widely cited as the first gothic rock release. Bauhaus issued four albums before initially disbanding in 1983, releasing cult tracks like “Dark Entries”, “Lagartija Nick”, and their rendition of David Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust”.

Following the group’s dissolution in the early 1980s, Murphy launched a solo career that spanned genres including post-punk, gothic rock, and alternative pop. His discography includes “Should The World Fail To Fall Apart” (1986), “Love Hysteria” (1988), “Deep” (1989), “Holy Smoke” (1992), “Cascade” (1995), “Dust” (2002), “Unshattered” (2004), “Ninth” (2011), and “Lion” (2014).

In addition to his musical output, Murphy has appeared in film. In September 2015, he was reported to co-star with Skinny Puppy’s Nivek Ogre in the horror feature “BlackGloveKiller”, directed by Fangoria editor Chris Alexander. This marked one of Murphy’s few appearances in cinema, adding another dimension to his post-Bauhaus career.

“Silver Shade” (2025) is marking his return to studio work after more than a decade.

