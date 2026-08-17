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Portland electro-industrial project nolongerhuman releases “Insect Archives” on 2 October 2026 through COP International. The EP exists on vinyl only, pressed in a strictly limited edition of 300 black vinyl copies, and collects four earlier nolongerhuman songs in versions Clint Robertson built again from the original sessions.

The four are “Let Me Go” and “Insect Politics” on side A, “Dead Empire” and “Sycophant” on side B. Robertson returned to the session files for each, remixed the material and recorded new vocals. COP International describes the results as “not conventional remasters, but definitive new versions created with Robertson’s current studio, production experience, and technical resources” – a description worth noting, because the tracklist itself labels all four as “2026 Remaster”.

Where the ‘Insect Archives’ tracks come from

The selection reaches across three albums and thirteen years of the project. “Let Me Go” opened “Antipathy”, the debut album COP International issued in January 2009. “Insect Politics” was the second track on “Depersonalization” in March 2012. “Sycophant” and “Dead Empire” sat back to back as tracks six and seven on “Withdrawal” in August 2014.

<a href="https://nolongerhuman.bandcamp.com/album/withdrawal" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Withdrawal by nolongerhuman</a>

Artwork comes from Vlad McNeally, who has handled nolongerhuman graphic design since “Depersonalization” and who works under the Kallisti Design name. The sleeve takes its cue from mid-century listening stations and archival reel-to-reel design.

This is the project’s first vinyl release. Every previous nolongerhuman physical edition has been CD, and both “Antipathy” and “Depersonalization” are still sold as jewel-case CDs with an eight-page booklet.

About nolongerhuman

nolongerhuman is the solo project of Clint Robertson, based in Portland, Oregon. The project mixes harsh electro and dark electro, pairing hard-hitting beats and keyboard riffs with diary-style lyrics about introspection, integrity and apathy.

The first physical release was the self-released “Vestigial” EP in March 2008, a limited run of fifteen copies given to buyers of the first nolongerhuman shirts and later reissued on Bandcamp as a pay-what-you-want EP. COP International released the debut album “Antipathy” in January 2009, mastered by Kolja Trelle with live keyboards from Rob Z., followed by “Depersonalization” in March 2012, the remix EP “Introvert” in December 2013 and the third album “Withdrawal” in August 2014.

An eight-year gap followed. The label put out the “Insects Not Gods” EP in November 2022, with remixes by Tactical Sekt and the Peru-based Disorder Faith and mastering by Stephen Lam, then the “Therapy” EP in March 2023 with mixes by Assemblage 23 and DV8R. Side-Line covered both the contract renewal and the run-up in Dark electro act nolongerhuman announces new releases and renews contract with COP International and Portland, Oregon based electro act nolongerhuman to release all new album, ‘Marionette’, on May 5th.

The fourth album, “Marionette”, arrived in May 2023 in a four-panel digipak limited to 300 copies with art by Kallisti Design, mixed and mastered by Jan Lehmkämper of X-Fusion and Noisuf-X. Robertson also appeared on the label’s Los Angeles – From The Ashes charity compilation in March 2025.

“Insect Archives” is the first nolongerhuman release since “Marionette”, and it puts the project on vinyl for the first time in an edition matching the size of that album’s limited digipak run.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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