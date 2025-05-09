Psyclon Nine – And Then Oblivion (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Metropolis)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

For over 20 years now, this American band has been a relentless force in the Industrial scene. But beware — this kind of sonic terrorism sounds absolutely sublime within the genre. Nero Bellum’s latest album only adds more fuel to the fire.

Psyclon Nine has developed an Industrial sound that few bands have ever been able to match. It’s not just a fusion of heavy Industrial guitars and electronics with additional Metal and Deathcore influences; it’s also the creation of an impressive, tormented, doom-laden atmosphere that the band masters with precision. This sensation is further amplified by the haunting vocal production and the bombastic arrangements throughout the album.

Here and there, brief moments of calm emerge, often led by melancholic piano passages — but they quickly evolve into merciless, hard-hitting, overwhelming, and aggressive sections.

Psyclon Nine leaves no listener untouched, and this new release only further cements the band’s formidable reputation. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Say Your Prayers”:

https://psyclonnine.bandcamp.com/track/say-your-prayers

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)