Swedish synthpop group Split Vision has released a new EP titled “A Trip Down Memory Lane”, available now via major digital platforms. The EP reinterprets songs by 1980s artists including And One, Bronski Beat, Erasure, and Depeche Mode, all with Split Vision’s retro synth touch. “It’s nostalgic, it’s synthy, and it’s straight from the heart,” so the band says.

In parallel with the digital release, Split Vision is featured on the upcoming “electropop.erasure” CD compilation from German label conzoom Records. To be released on May 16, 2025, the deluxe version includes a full Split Vision “Best of” CD as part of bonus disc 3. The compilation pays tribute to Erasure’s 40th anniversary and is available for pre-order via the Official Erasure Store and conzoom Records.

In other news, the music video for their track “Lust”, released in August 2024 won awards at several international film festivals, including the New York Tri-State International Film Festival and the Krimson Horyzon International Film Festival in India. The video can be viewed below.

About Split Vision

Split Vision was founded in 1985 in Skåne, Sweden, by Dan Hansson and Henric Palmqvist. Influenced by Depeche Mode, Yazoo, and Pet Shop Boys, they gained regional attention in the late 1980s with club performances and radio appearances. The band released their debut single “How Will I Ever” in 1988 on Platinum Records and achieved modest success in Sweden with “So Many Times”.

After disbanding in the early 1990s, Split Vision reunited in 2019, beginning with the album “Among the Stars”, released on October 1, 2020. Since 2022, they have been signed to the Scandinavian label Town And Towers Records, with regular releases including singles, EPs, and music videos.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

