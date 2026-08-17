Belgian synthpop duo The Electrozixx released their fifth EP “Frenchy Touch” on 25 June 2026, mixed by Peter Rainman of People Theatre in Wierde.

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The Electrozixx are a synthpop and electropop duo from Floreffe, in the Belgian province of Namur, and their fifth EP, “Frenchy Touch“, came out on 25 June 2026. Six tracks, recorded at Noise Factory Studio in nearby Wierde and mixed and mastered by Peter Rainman of the French act People Theatre, it is the pair’s second release with Rainman at the desk.

Singer and lyricist Cat and keyboard player, composer and producer Fred founded the project in late 2023. Their Facebook page dates the start to 27 November 2023. The two mix bright synthesizer lines, mid-tempo electronic rhythms and Cat’s lead vocal, and name Depeche Mode, OMD, Yazoo, Pet Shop Boys and Alphaville as reference points. Their own bio puts the aim as combining “the timeless spirit of classic synthpop with a fresh, contemporary sound”.

<a href="https://theelectrozixx.bandcamp.com/album/frenchy-touch" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Frenchy Touch by The Electrozixx</a>

“Frenchy Touch” runs “Paris – London”, “Mystery”, “Dreams”, “New Age”, “Echoes of the Past” and “Tu n’en finis pas”, the last of these sung in French. The duo wrote and produced the material themselves and made the artwork and visuals.

The Electrozixx have released five EPs since January 2025

The band’s catalogue is short and closely spaced. “Free My Soul” came out on 25 January 2025, “Revelation” on 13 February 2025, “New Frequencies” on 4 June 2025 and “Belgian Synthpower” on 2 November 2025, each running six tracks, with several of the songs having appeared first as standalone singles from October 2024 onward. Rainman mixed and mastered “Belgian Synthpower” as well, and remixed “Endless Conversations” from “New Frequencies” as the standalone “People Theatre’s desire mix”, posted on 21 September 2025.

The duo name the UK independent East London Recordings as their label on their Bandcamp and Facebook pages. None of the five EPs carries a label credit on Bandcamp or Discogs, and the releases are distributed digitally.

About The Electrozixx

The Electrozixx were formed in late 2023 in Floreffe, province of Namur, by Cat, who writes the lyrics and sings, and Fred, who plays keyboards, composes and produces. Neither publishes a surname. The pair issued their first standalone singles, “Free My Soul” and “Fire”, on 19 October 2024, followed by “When I’m with You” on 2 November 2024, “Take a Ride” on 23 November 2024 and “Magic Everywhere” on 21 December 2024. Those tracks were collected on the debut EP “Free My Soul” in January 2025.

Three more EPs followed within the year. Peter Rainman, who founded People Theatre in October 1993 and has remixed Nitzer Ebb, IAMX, Anne Clark, Haujobb, Apoptygma Berzerk and Trisomie 21, began working with the duo on “Belgian Synthpower” and returned for “Frenchy Touch”. Recording has stayed at Noise Factory Studio in Wierde, about fifteen kilometres from Floreffe.

The five EPs are on Bandcamp and on the main streaming services. The band have not announced live dates.

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