The Cassandra Complex release “Generating Station Complex” on 30 October 2026 via COP International, on 180-gram vinyl limited to 700 copies and on CD.

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Post-punk and industrial act The Cassandra Complex release “Generating Station Complex” on 30 October 2026 through COP International. The album is out on heavyweight 180-gram black vinyl in an edition of 700 copies worldwide and on CD, and it is a set of new studio recordings of catalogue songs rather than a remaster or a remix project. It arrives on the same day the band open their European tour.

The record brings Rodney Orpheus, Paul Dillon and Andy Booth back together as the studio core. Orpheus has been explicit that the point was to rebuild the songs rather than restore them, stating: “We didn’t want to preserve these tracks under glass. We wanted to tear them apart and rebuild them the way they were always meant to sound. Bigger, harder, and completely alive.”

<a href="https://thecassandracomplex.bandcamp.com/album/the-plague-cx40-version" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Plague (CX40 Version) by The Cassandra Complex</a>

What is on ‘Generating Station Complex’

The vinyl runs nine tracks. Side A carries “Moscow Idaho”, “The War Against Sleep”, “What Can I Do for You”, “Ground” and “March”; side B carries “Nightfall”, “One Millionth Happy Customer”, “Second Shot” and “Why”. The CD keeps the same nine songs in a different running order and adds a disc-only recording, “(In Search of) Penny Century”.

Those titles reach back across four decades. “March” was the band’s first self-financed single, issued in March 1985. “One Millionth Happy Customer”, “Ground” and “Second Shot” first appeared on “Theomania” in 1988, “Nightfall” on the 1990 concept album “Cyberpunx”, and “The War Against Sleep” shares its title with the 1992 album of the same name.

Cover design for the physical editions comes from Antony Johnston, the British writer whose graphic novel “The Coldest City” was adapted as the 2017 film “Atomic Blonde”, and whose other work includes “Wasteland” and the “Dead Space” novels. Johnston has designed Cassandra Complex artwork before.

The album shares its release date with the opening night of the European run, which Side-Line covered when the dates were first announced in The Cassandra Complex return with ‘Generating Station Complex’ album and European tour for autumn 2026. Swedish label-mate Sjöblom supports throughout.

30.10.26 – Todmorden, UK – The Golden Lion

06.11.26 – Waregem, Belgium – De Schakel

07.11.26 – Cologne, Germany – Blue Shell

08.11.26 – Heerlen, Netherlands – Nieuwe Nor

11.11.26 – Rüsselsheim, Germany – Das Rind

12.11.26 – Hannover, Germany – Lux

13.11.26 – Coesfeld, Germany – Fabrik

14.11.26 – Bielefeld, Germany – Movie

16.11.26 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

17.11.26 – Zagreb, Croatia – Boogaloo

19.11.26 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum

21.11.26 – Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany – Plage Noire Festival

About The Cassandra Complex

The Cassandra Complex formed in Leeds in 1984 around Rodney Orpheus on vocals, synths and drum machine and Paul Dillon on electronics, with Andy Booth joining on guitar and keyboards after first interviewing the band. The self-financed “March” single came in March 1985, followed by the live cassette “Live in Leather” and a spell on Rouska that produced “Grenade” in 1986 and “Hello America” in 1987.

Signing to Play It Again Sam brought “Feel the Width” in 1987 and “Theomania” in 1988, then “Satan, Bugs Bunny, and me …” in 1989, “Cyberpunx” in 1990, “The War Against Sleep” in 1992 and “Sex & Death” in 1993. Orpheus later worked out of Hamburg, with Volker Zacharias becoming a long-running collaborator, and “Wetware” followed in 2000.

The band returned to their archive in 2019 with a run of remasters, issued “The Plague” digitally in 2022 and put “The Plague” and “Death & Sex” out on CD in March 2024, covered here in The Cassandra Complex to release The Plague and more on CD in March. They signed to COP International in 2023, as reported in COP International signs The Cassandra Complex, toured the United States and Europe through 2024, and released a cover of Suzi Sabotage’s “Nazi Goths Fuck Off” in February 2025. Orpheus also discussed the band’s politics and methods at length in the Side-Line interview Rodney Orpheus (The Cassandra Complex) interview on being revolutionary and opinionated.

“Generating Station Complex” is the first Cassandra Complex studio album since that 2022 return, and the first to put the original trio back on the same set of songs they wrote in the 1980s and early 1990s.

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