September 18, 2026

Paulina Fae releases ‘Lilac Cat’ EP on Projekt Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 18, 2026

Paulina Fae has released “Lilac Cat,” a six-song dream pop EP on Projekt Records, out now to stream or download on Bandcamp.

"Lilac Cat" EP cover artwork by Paulina Fae
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Paulina Fae has released Lilac Cat, a six-song ethereal dream pop EP, on Projekt Records on 18 September 2026. The EP is out now digitally, streaming or pay-what-you-can on Bandcamp, and is also available on Spotify and YouTube Music.

The six songs on ‘Lilac Cat’

The tracklist runs “Lilac Cat,” “Spinning Lullabies,” “In Veils of Spiderwebs,” “Aetheris,” “Wandermind” and “Noctivine.” Projekt Records describes the EP as a collection of “ethereal dream pop and otherworldly reverie,” moving from the “galaxy-eyed whimsy” of the title track and the “dream-jazz sounds” of “Spinning Lullabies” to the “faery-like currents” of “Aetheris,” with songs that wander through misty forests, celestial worlds and violet dreams carried by ethereal vocals.

‘Lilac Cat’ follows Paulina Fae’s 2025 album “Ghostbirds,” a 10-song collection built around minimalist piano and soft, misty vocals, and continues her run of releases on Projekt Records, the label she has recorded for since 2012.

About Paulina Fae

Paulina Fae records under her given name, Paulina Cassidy, and has also used the name Polly Fae across her catalogue. Born in Ontario, Canada, she is a visual artist and songwriter based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, known for illustrated tarot and oracle decks including the Paulina Tarot, the Joie de Vivre Tarot, Witchlings, Pixiekins, Spiritsong Tarot and Phantasma Tarot, and for books such as “The Secret Language of Trees,” “Kindred Guardians” and “Mortimer: A Cat’s Journey in the Afterlife.”

She self-released her earliest music as Paulina Cassidy through Ulaluma Productions, starting with “Bloodroots” in 2010, followed by “Time Traveler” in 2011 and “Lost in Oz” in 2012. She signed to Projekt Records the same year for the “Ice Iris” EP, followed by the album “Sugar Wingshiver” in 2014 and “Drawing up a Storm” in 2018. In 2019, recording as Polly Fae, she released the 15-track album “Dreamwalkers” on Projekt on 12 September, a limited-edition signed CD later followed by an instrumental version. The album “Phantom Gardens” followed the same year under the Paulina Cassidy name.

Her Projekt output continued with “The Secret Language of Trees” and “Metamorphosis” in 2020, “Earthlight” in 2021 and “Glow” in 2022, alongside a “Dreamwalkers Instrumental” reissue. She contributed to the label’s “Purr24” various-artists compilation in 2024 and released the album “Ghostbirds” on 4 April 2025, followed later that year by a collaboration with Peter Phippen and Ivar Lunde Jr. on “The Phantom Moon.” “Lilac Cat” is her latest EP for Projekt Records, released 18 September 2026.

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