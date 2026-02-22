Paradox Obscur Interview: ‘We’ve never worked in a conventional way or adhered to predictable musical paths’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Greek duo Paradox Obscur released their sixth album at the end of last year. ‘Kriistal Ann’ and ‘Toxic Razor’ have offered a very idiosyncratic Electro sound since their inception, but their music-making style remains quite unique. It’s a truly artisanal approach, with everything recorded in real time. The result is a form of Minimal-Electro with numerous influences. “IKONA,” released by Metropolis Records, is a continuation of their modus operandi and the sound that accompanies it. Atmospheric, danceable, simple yet effective, with the enchanting voice of Kriistal Ann complemented by the deeper, growling vocals of Toxic Razor. I contacted the duo for more details. (Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: Tell us a bit about the origins of your latest album, “IKONA”. What is it about, and how did this opus come into being?

TR: “IKONA” was born out of a desire to create something uplifting and melodic—music that could offer light and movement at a time when the currents of the world feel increasingly heavy. It came from an inner need

for brightness, but also from a clear intention to translate that energy onto the dance floor.

KA: For those who have followed Paradox Obscur from the beginning, it’s clear that we’ve never worked in a conventional way or adhered to predictable musical paths. “IKONA” is no exception. The album came into being by staying faithful to our instinct, allowing the music to reflect where we are in the present moment, creatively, and sonically.

Q: You’ve been collaborating for several years now, and “IKONA” is your sixth album as Paradox Obscur. What sets this release apart from your previous records? And how were roles and responsibilities divided throughout the creation process?

TR: We feel that “IKONA” is our most Electronic endeavor to date within the Paradox Obscur discography. Sonically, it leans further into Electronic textures and rhythmic intensity while still preserving the emotional core that defines our work.

In terms of roles, the process has always been fluid and collaborative. There’s no strict division of responsibilities—both of us contribute musically and lyrically, shaping the material together until it reaches its final form. This shared approach has been essential to maintaining the identity and cohesion of Paradox Obscur throughout the years.

Q: Were there any key moments—or particular songs—that played a decisive role during the making of this album? And what were the main influences shaping those moments?

ΤR: There weren’t specific ‘turning points’ in the form of a single track, but rather a series of moments where our influences naturally crystallized. From a sonic perspective, electronic genres such as Electro, Techno, Rave, Tech-House, and IDM played a decisive role. Our ongoing fascination with synthesizers allowed these styles to be filtered through our own sound world, shaping the album’s textures and energy.

KA: At the same time, our Mediterranean roots are deeply embedded in the music. Growing up surrounded by sun, salt, and the intense blue of the sky has instilled in us a natural sense of vitality and movement. That environment constantly pushes us toward joy, physicality, and an appetite for life—much like the cool force of the summer meltemi wind. This atmosphere became a key emotional influence on “IKONA”, as it has, in part, on our previous releases as well.

Q: One of the defining characteristics of your work remains the exclusive use of hardware and real-time recording. Why do you continue to make this choice, and what do you experience as possible limitations versus an enrichment of your creative process?

TK: We gravitate toward real instruments rather than VSTs because of their intimate, tactile nature. There’s something inherently organic about working with hardware—it feels like fresh air and consistently fuels our inspiration. The physical interaction creates a deeper connection with the sound, which is difficult to replicate in a purely digital environment.

KA: As for limitations, we don’t really experience them as such. On the contrary, this approach motivates us to push the instruments beyond their expected boundaries. Working in real time encourages risk-taking and experimentation, often leading to surprisingly unique and rewarding results that shape the identity of the music itself.

Q: Your approach feels especially interesting at a time when AI is increasingly entering the music world. How do you view this recent development, and where do you think it might lead the future of music creation?

TR: To be honest, we don’t feel a particular connection to AI in music. While we recognize it as a growing trend, it lacks the human presence—the imperfections, intuition, and emotional flaws that give music its soul. Those elements are essential to how we create and how we listen.

KA: If the future were to move entirely toward AI-generated music, we’d have to wait and see how that unfolds. But if the human factor were ever to disappear from the creative process, it raises a deeper question: what would be the purpose of making music at all?

Q: How do you see Paradox Obscur evolving from here? What are your main commitments for this year, and are there any long-term goals or ultimate dreams you hope to pursue?

TR: Paradox Obscur will continue to exist as long as we feel we still have something new and sincere to express. We’ve never believed in continuity for its own sake—everything depends on our state of mind and the presence of genuine passion. If that spark were ever to disappear, there would be no reason to go on, even if that moment came unexpectedly.

KA: As for this year, one of our main commitments is a one-off live performance at Amphi Festival in Cologne this summer, which we’re very much looking forward to. Alongside that, we have a very special release in the pipeline—one that will reveal a different and unexpected side of Paradox Obscur.

PO: In the long term, our only real goal is to keep writing music and exploring new soundscapes without boundaries. And finally, we want to express our deepest appreciation and love to everyone who has supported us throughout the years—our listeners are the true driving force behind the band. Many thanks as well to you, Stéphane, for the invitation and for your continued, solid support of the underground scene.

