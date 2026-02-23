The Grey Lake – The Grey Lake (Digital/CD Album – Winter-Light)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Grey Lake is a collaboration between Ben Powell (Llyn Y Cwn) and the somewhat lesser-known Christopher Olson (Standard Grey). At the end of 2025, the duo released their self-titled debut album, consisting of eight tracks.

The material is a perfect blend of Dark-Ambient, Cinematic soundscapes, and Drone. We wander through icy atmospheres enriched with field recordings and numerous sound manipulations. The overall mood is subdued, and it is advisable to use headphones occasionally to fully appreciate the subtle details within the compositions. I was particularly drawn to the first part of the work because of its desolate atmosphere, but also because of the track structures, which piqued my curiosity. There is a strong visual quality here, something I always consider a positive element in this kind of music. The second part of the album, however, feels somewhat more monotonous.

The Grey Lake offers several compelling tracks, though it also includes some less impressive moments. I am curious to see whether there will be a follow-up. (Rating:6½).

Listen to “St. Lawrence”:

https://winter-light.bandcamp.com/track/st-lawrence

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)