February 23, 2026

The Grey Lake – The Grey Lake (Digital/CD Album – Winter-Light)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 23, 2026
The Grey Lake
The Grey Lake is a collaboration between Ben Powell (Llyn Y Cwn) and the somewhat lesser-known Christopher Olson (Standard Grey). At the end of 2025, the duo released their self-titled debut album, consisting of eight tracks.

The material is a perfect blend of Dark-Ambient, Cinematic soundscapes, and Drone. We wander through icy atmospheres enriched with field recordings and numerous sound manipulations. The overall mood is subdued, and it is advisable to use headphones occasionally to fully appreciate the subtle details within the compositions. I was particularly drawn to the first part of the work because of its desolate atmosphere, but also because of the track structures, which piqued my curiosity. There is a strong visual quality here, something I always consider a positive element in this kind of music. The second part of the album, however, feels somewhat more monotonous.

The Grey Lake offers several compelling tracks, though it also includes some less impressive moments. I am curious to see whether there will be a follow-up. (Rating:6½).

Listen to “St. Lawrence”:

https://winter-light.bandcamp.com/track/st-lawrence

