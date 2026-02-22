February 22, 2026

Audiocall – A Different Wolrd (Digital/CD Album – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 22, 2026
Audiocall
On December ‘25, the German trio Audiocall released their second album. Following their promising debut, “Know Your Murderer”, the band drew inspiration from the challenges of our time to create “A Different World”.

The ten tracks connect seamlessly with their previous opus while taking listeners further along their Electro-Pop path. At the same time, the songs broaden their sonic palette, incorporating additional influences. At moments, the sound leans toward Indie-Pop, while other tracks reveal a stronger Body-Pop edge. The album features several beautifully crafted, more restrained songs, as well as energetic and highly danceable pieces. Although it remains primarily rooted in Electronic composition, the addition of guitar play lends certain tracks a distinctive Indie touch.

With this new release, Audiocall reaffirms the considerable potential they possess—potential that now awaits further exploration and development. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Retailers feat. Arc Morten”:

https://scanner-dd.bandcamp.com/track/retailers-feat-arc-morten

