¡-PAHL-! launches new video ‘Smash the Hope’ and performs live at Kunstkraftwerk

Fresh news from ¡-PAHL-!. The German project has launched a new video “Smash the Hope”.

On top of that they will perform live at Kunstkraftwerk, one of the largest and renowned audiovisual locations in Europe. The concert will take place on September 17th and it will be the first time that the electronic art and music project from Leipzig will take the stage. The project comes to the Kunstkraftwerk with over 1,000 minutes of video footage, aired on 15 projection screens with 1.5 hours of music.

The new video “Smash the Hope” is a remake of Stanley Cubrick’s classic black-white movie adapted to the recent political situation of the year 2022.

Here’s the video.

The project dates already from November 2014 when the three members united (Olaf, Leo and Peter), each of them dissatisfied with their current musical projects. “Tired of the erratic behavior of their peers” as they describe it, they started a joint musical project. The first studio session took place in January 2015.

The trio released its debut album, “I”, earlier this year. The band consists of Olaf Parusel, Leonardo von Leibnitz, and Peter Hardlab. On “I” they also got the help from Viola Manigk who delivered some extra vocals.