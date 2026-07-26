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Timo Cromm—also known for his work with Reichsfeind—has been active under the name Destroy Me Again for several years. For “Fill The Void”, he selected no fewer than 18 tracks from the project’s back catalogue, reworking them into fresh new versions and even re-recording the vocals.

Destroy Me Again remains instantly recognizable, staying true to its distinctive Future-Pop influences. There is a perfect balance between driving EBM basslines and soaring Trance-inspired leads, resulting in a sound that is powerful, melodic, and irresistibly danceable. At the same time, Destroy Me Again offers enough variety, making room for a few calmer, dreamier compositions alongside the more energetic material. There are darker moments as well, while several tracks are enhanced by beautiful male-female vocal duets. I hesitate to make direct comparisons, but fans of X Marks The Pedwalk will undoubtedly find plenty to appreciate here.

Fill The Void is an excellent retrospective that not only highlights the evolution of Destroy Me Again but also demonstrates why this project deserves a much wider audience. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Persona”:

https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/track/persona

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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