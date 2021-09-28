FOLLOW US
 
News

Industrial pop act ¡-PAHL-! release video trailer for new single ‘Telos’

By Sep 28,2021

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

¡-PAHL-! release video trailer for new single'Telos'

Out now is the debut single “Telos” by the new industrial pop project ¡-PAHL-! as first track of the forthcoming album. ¡-PAHL-! is the unconventional collaboration of Olaf Parusel (sToa), Peter Hardlab and Leo von Leibnitz (Digital Factor, Y-Luk-O, Promo.Fabrik).

You can watch the video below.

Tags:

 

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD